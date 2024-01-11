A Vampire Ballerina Unleashes Hell in the Trailer for ‘Abigail’

Radio Silence, the filmmakers behind Ready or Not and Scream VI, are back with a new horror film called Abigail. As with their previous efforts, this one looks like another blood-soaked blast.

There was some mystery surrounding the previously untitled film, which shot under the working title Abducting Abigail and was reportedly loosely based on Dracula’s Daughter. That definitely checks out in the first trailer for Abigail, in which aspiring criminals are tasked with watching over a mobster’s daughter—the eponymous 12-year-old ballerina—in an old mansion, and quickly realize that she is a vampire:

Described as a “brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick,” Abigail stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, and Giancarlo Esposito. It also features one of the final performances from Angus Cloud, the Euphoria star who died last year.

Similar to Ready or Not, Abigail looks like a wildly entertaining horror flick—also set in a mansion and concerning the fatal underestimation of a young lady—with a great cast and some fun turns. Speaking of which, it’s interesting that Universal chose to just reveal that Abigail is a vampire right out the gate, which suggests there might be a surprise or two in store.

Abigail was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, and hits theaters on April 19.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

