ABC Wants a Female-Led Marvel Show, so Make It the Lady Liberators

ABC has been the home of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for the last few seasons but now, as the show is coming to an end, it seems as if they aren’t don’t with Marvel yet. The network has expressed interest in doing another Marvel showm and, this time, they want the women in charge.

A big contender for that slot among fans happens to go to the Lady Liberators. We’ve caught “glimpses” of the crew in the movies of the MCU, and Tessa Thompson has been a big proponent of them, so why not have them come into the MCU in, at least their own show?

Originally led by She-Hulk to take down the Red Hulk (Thaddeus Ross), the Lady Liberators were a group of female Avengers who banded together to fight against their foes. Including some of our favorite heroes like Natasha Romanoff, Wanda Maximoff, Valkyrie, and more, the Lady Liberators are something that many Marvel fans have wanted as part of the MCU since we began getting glimpses of the characters in the movies.

What I’m more tired of is the one-scene moments in each film where the women take the forefront, and then nothing else. With Avengers: Endgame, it was clear that the women were strong enough to take Thanos on all by themselves.

To me, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have these women take on bigger roles in the movies or even on Disney+ programs, but if ABC is willing to take on a female-led show, then I’d gladly let them give us something in a weekly format. The only real concern is that we might end up with an Agent Carter situation, where she didn’t get her time to shine, and the show was cancelled and all but ignored within the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself (except, really, for the casting of Jarvis in Avengers: Endgame).

Another idea? Let that be the introduction of Riri Williams and lead into her getting her own movie. The hero Iron Heart is a young M.I.T student who creates her own high-tech suit of armor and uses her ability as a tech genius to help her become the hero she needs to be. Introducing that as a weekly show might be a great way for us to learn more about Riri Williams while also connecting the MCU to the ABC programs more than they currently do.

Whatever ABC sand Marvel choose to do, I like that they’re willing to bring a female-led series into the conversation. After the cancelation of Agent Carter, it is a real fear among fans that another show might end before its prime. Hopefully they take the right steps and give us the show we fans deserve out of this.

(I’m here for any and all Lady Liberators content, especially if it means we get some kickass She-Hulk action.)

