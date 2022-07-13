A whole new cast is signing up to be tormented by technology run amok in the sixth season of Netflix’s horror anthology ‘Black Mirror’. The series has lined up an all-star cast that features Aaron Paul (Westworld), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Paapa Essiedu (Men), and Kate Mara (A Teacher). Other cast members include Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Auden Thornton (This Is Us) and Anjana Vasan (Killing Eve). This casting spans the first three episodes, with more to follow.

It’s been three years since we last saw ‘Black Mirror’. Suffice it say, A LOT has happened in the intervening years, causing series creator Charlie Brooker to step away from his show, saying “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.” In the meantime, Brooker created the star-studded Netflix comedy special “Death to 2020,” followed by “Death to 2021”.

But Brooker has now returned to the series, and is currently working on the sixth season of the show with his creative partner Annabel Jones. All we know so far is that season 6 will feature more episodes than season 5 (which had 3) and that they will be “more cinematic in scope,” with each installment treated like a mini-movie. No release date has been announced for Black Mirror season 6.

(via Variety, featured image: FX/HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya will not return for ‘Black Panther 2’, due to scheduling conflicts with ‘Nope’. (via THR)

Now is a great time to get into ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’. (via io9)

Chris Hemsworth shares adorable Thor set photos with daughter India. (via EW)

‘Stranger Things’ gets the corn art treatment. (via Nerdist)

Here are the 10 funniest TV scenes of last year. (via Pajiba)

Netflix is bringing you streaming ads for Microsoft. (via The Verge)

There are no vegan men, just.. pic.twitter.com/5DkKLoWZuI — An Post Malone (@CianClarke1) July 13, 2022

That’s a Wednesday for you, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]