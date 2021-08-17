Marvel’s What If … is the latest Disney+ series to capture the social media conversation. Our own Briana Lawrence described it as “your favorite fanfic AU brought to life – except it’s actual canon.” The series imagines other universes within the MCU where a slight change of plans or decisions results in completely new narratives: Peggy Carter takes the super soldier serum and becomes Captain Britain, T’Challah is abducted by Yondu and becomes Star-Lord, and more multiverse shenanigans ensue.

Naturally, the nerd world started wondering what a What If … series would look like with a different franchise and they turned to Star Wars. The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) posed the question on Twitter, asking “If Lucasfilm created a “Star Wars: What If…?” series and asked YOU to come up with an alternative scenario in the Star Wars universe to base an episode on, what would you choose? ✨”

If Lucasfilm created a “Star Wars: What If…?” series and asked YOU to come up with an alternative scenario in the Star Wars universe to base an episode on, what would you choose? ✨ pic.twitter.com/17IcU4az0e — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) August 16, 2021

In fact, Star Wars explored such possibilities with Star Wars Infinities, a comic book series that ran from 2001-2004. And while it’s not a direct “What If…”, audiences will see several alternate Star Wars stories in Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series that premieres on Disney+ in September.

It’s a perfect Twitter prompt question: after all, few franchises inspire the endless debate and deconstruction that Star Wars evokes. The internet responded with plenty of questions and what ifs. Unfortunately, no one has yet answered my own what if, namely, what if C3PO and R2D2 kissed? Your move, Lucasfilm.

What if Star Wars fans stopped complaining about every creative decision they didn’t agree with? https://t.co/jqhEiMXw1D — Zach Grace (@FlyingGraceSon) August 17, 2021

How about a redeemed Anakin and evil Obi-Wan WHAT IF? – Star Wars Edition!! #whatif #starwars pic.twitter.com/etpuStWh3X — Kevin Smets (@kevsmets) August 17, 2021

what if Ahsoka actually joined maul is a Star Wars story I would like to see pic.twitter.com/rG5H6J7EbL — Daniel (@senatoramidalla) August 9, 2021

what if Solo: A Star Wars Story was made in 1999 with the cast of The Mummy https://t.co/Lhr9IntJxk — Keifer (@DannyVegito) August 17, 2021

There are some many different and interesting concepts a what if series could do with Star Wars pic.twitter.com/E4kIX0ZHGz — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) August 14, 2021

With Marvel releasing their What If series, fans are clamoring for a Star Wars what if series. From 2002-2004, there was a What If comic series called Star Wars Infinites which told alternative events of the original trilogy movies. pic.twitter.com/zNHg9cZpbt — JediMasterDaniel96(He/Him) (@DanRS87) August 14, 2021

A universe that didn’t include toxic, gatekeeping, sexist fanboys. — Joe 🏰🏐🌳🌠 (@joemessin) August 17, 2021

Random, No order. Just thoughts.

– What if The Force Unleashed was canon?

– What if Ahsoka never left the Order?

– What if Anakin never turned?

– What if everyone actually listened to Fives?

– What if the counsel found out about Anakin and Padmé? — Gav (@gavin_toon) August 16, 2021

Do you have a Star Wars What If you’d love to see? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

