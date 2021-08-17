comScore 'Star Wars What If...' Has Us Asking All the Questions

A ‘Star Wars What If…’ Prompt Has Us Asking Every Question in the Galaxy

Question what you if, young Jedi.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 17th, 2021, 5:12 pm
 

Kylo Ren and Rey fighting like siblings

Marvel’s What If … is the latest Disney+ series to capture the social media conversation. Our own Briana Lawrence described it as “your favorite fanfic AU brought to life – except it’s actual canon.” The series imagines other universes within the MCU where a slight change of plans or decisions results in completely new narratives: Peggy Carter takes the super soldier serum and becomes Captain Britain, T’Challah is abducted by Yondu and becomes Star-Lord, and more multiverse shenanigans ensue.

Naturally, the nerd world started wondering what a What If … series would look like with a different franchise and they turned to Star Wars. The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) posed the question on Twitter, asking “If Lucasfilm created a “Star Wars: What If…?” series and asked YOU to come up with an alternative scenario in the Star Wars universe to base an episode on, what would you choose? ✨”

In fact, Star Wars explored such possibilities with Star Wars Infinities, a comic book series that ran from 2001-2004. And while it’s not a direct “What If…”, audiences will see several alternate Star Wars stories in Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series that premieres on Disney+ in September.

It’s a perfect Twitter prompt question: after all, few franchises inspire the endless debate and deconstruction that Star Wars evokes. The internet responded with plenty of questions and what ifs. Unfortunately, no one has yet answered my own what if, namely, what if C3PO and R2D2 kissed? Your move, Lucasfilm.

Do you have a Star Wars What If you’d love to see? Let us know in the comments!

(image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.