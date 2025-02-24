A sitcom reunion at the SAG Awards has fans forking crying

Award shows bring us joy and a community. We all are watching celebrating our favorites and cheering on the winners. But sometimes, the bits get us.

During this year’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards (affectionately known as the SAG Awards), host Kristen Bell brought out some big guests to do her between awards bits. Bell has been a part of some iconic shows and movies throughout the years. One that brought us joy and provided everyone with hope that people can change for the better was The Good Place.

The Mike Schur series was released back in 2016 and put us in “the Bad Place.” A group of people had to work together to try and find ways of being worthy of the Good Place and throughout the show’s four seasons, we watched as Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) changed from a selfish woman to someone who cared about her friends.

So when Bell’s hosting gig at Ted Danson, who played Michael on the show, asking her a question sitting next to William Jackson Harper (who played Chidi Anagonye), fans of the series got excited. The three did a bit inspired by the film Challengers and while I would love watching Danson and Harper making out, it was just nice to have the team all together again.

THE GOOD PLACE REUNION IN 2025 WITH THEM TRYING TO DO CHALLENGERS HELLO??????? pic.twitter.com/MkNNw7lKHy — soph severance spoilers (@118scully) February 24, 2025

It is the joy of a Mike Schur show. Once they happen, we just want more of our favorite characters together. Whether that be brief Parks and Recreation reunions or this, it is very sweet seeing actors we know and love still willing to do bits with each other.

And some Kristen Bell moves to boot

Bell’s monologue included her singing a version of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen but all about being an actor. It included images of stages from their first jobs and was beautiful. Then, we got to see Bell and Jason Segel reunited in a Forgetting Sarah Marshall inspired bit.

Segel opened his towel as his character, Peter Bretter does in the movie. Bell made a joke about it because Segel does have dress pants on during the SAG Awards so it isn’t the same as Peter doing the towel bit while completely naked but it still is fun that this is how the award show is bringing Bell back into the show.

Often, the host ends up being forced into random jokes with celebrities and it feels forced and odd. But since a lot of Bell’s former co-stars and coworkers were there, it is an easy choice but one that also allows fans to have these small reunions. It was perfect and now I just really need the cast of The Good Place all back together.

