‘A new age of mutants:’ Kevin Feige reveals the future of the X-Men in the MCU

Ever since it was first announced that the X-Men were coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been eagerly awaiting the moment their faves appear on the silver screen once more. Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed some key information about the future of mutants in the MCU.

At the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, Feige talked about The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts as “taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together,” saying:

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

We’ve met a few X-Men in the MCU already, most notably in Deadpool and Wolverine. That featured, among other people, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (of course), Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. The Marvels also featured a shock cameo in its post-credit scene: Kelsey Grammer as Beast, reprising his role from the Fox movies. And Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who has been a big part of the MCU, made her first appearance in an X-Men comic.

But beloved characters such as Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Magneto have yet to appear in an MCU movie. Maybe it’s them we’ll meet during the “new age of mutants” and the upcoming Secret Wars.

Interestingly, Michael Fassbender recently spoke about the possibility of reprising his role as Magneto. He told Collider that he was “always open to things” and “never say never.” Certainly there’s a lot of fans who would love to see him put the iconic Magneto helmet back on. And Halle Berry, the original actress behind Storm, has said she would have appeared as the character in Deadpool and Wolverine if only she’d been asked. But it’s not too late to ask her.

Deadpool and Wolverine clearly is going to be the movie Feige looks to as he handles the X-Men. “When we first started working on the film for the first time, we wanted to see Wolverine in a yellow costume,” he said. “I had goosebumps on set when he walked out wearing that costume and put on that mask for the first time. I’ve been waiting 25 years to bring that to life.” Hopefully soon we’ll see some characters and costumes people have been waiting just as long for.

