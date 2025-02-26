Sometimes, technology is too smart and maybe we should listen to it. A “glitch” on some Apple devices is autocorrecting “racist” to Trump for users.

In a post shared on X by Pop Base, a video shows a user writing “racist” and it quickly being corrected to “Trump” instead. The glitch was happening with the voice to text feature on most iPhones. You know, the one you use while you’re driving or don’t have the use of your hands and the one that your mother uses for every text she’s ever sent you.

The company is aware of the issue and said that they were working to fix it as quickly as possible. As of this writing, my own iPhone did not change the word to Trump but the company also has an idea as to why that was happening for users.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple said in a statement (via The Associated Press). According to Apple, there is a “phonic” overlap between the two words that is allowing this to happen. They also claimed that other words with a “r” consonant are also triggering the change.

I don’t really understand how words that start with “r” end up being turned into “Trump” when the “r” is the second letter but hey, I think the Genius bar knows a little more than I do. Some on social media though didn’t see the need for the fix, one user writing “I don’t see a problem with this feature? It’s not presenting any false information ?”

Others defended Trump, writing “All you have to do is LOVE America and your considered racist.” Maybe if this guy used the speech to text function, he’d know that it is “you’re” and not “your.”

A glitch isn’t always wrong!

If you take out Trump’s more recent politics and you focus on his past work, it does seem a fitting description given his actions with the Central Park Five. Trump targeted these young Black and Latino men from Harlem. Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise were all convicted of a cry they did not commit.

At the time, Trump took out a full page ad in papers with the headline “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!” written. Convicted serial rapist Matias Reyes admitted to the crime in 2002 but since, Trump has refused to apologize to the Central Park Five for targeting these young men and being a driving force in what landed them in prison.

The attack by Trump on the 5 young men has rightfully been seen as racist throughout the years. This happened back in 1989. So that label and Trump have been tied together for decades at this point. But, as Apple said, it was an issue with the “r” consonant that changed “racist” to Trump when people were using the speech to text feature. Sometimes, glitches happen!

