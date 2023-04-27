Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot Returns for ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Hercule Poirot is back! Kenneth Branagh returns later this year with a brand new Agatha Christie adaptation. The first teaser trailer for A Haunting in Venice recently debuted at CinemaCon and showcases a new take on the classic whodunit, as Branagh infuses Christie’s work with a very distinctive horror vibe this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Haunting in Venice, including release date, trailer, cast, and more.

When will A Haunting in Venice be released?

A Haunting in Venice is set for an exclusive theatrical release on September 15, 2023. This is a little over a year and a half after the premiere of Branagh’s last Poirot film, Death on the Nile.

Watch the teaser trailer for A Haunting in Venice

The first trailer for A Haunting in Venice, which is an adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, feels distinct from its predecessors Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. There’s less overt glamour here, more danger and darkness, and the added sense of horror makes the story truly come alive.

What’s A Haunting in Venice about?

In the novel, the mystery is set into motion when 13-year-old Joyce Reynolds is found dead, having drowned in an apple-bobbing tub after telling everyone in attendance at a Halloween party that she had once unknowingly witnessed a murder. Though the original novel is set in England, Branagh’s film adaptation takes place in Venice, where this version of Poirot has decided to spend his retirement. The official logline reads:

“Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.” via The Hollywood Reporter

The script for A Haunting in Venice was written by Michael Green, whose previous credits include Branagh’s previous Poirot films as well as Logan, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods, and Jungle Cruise.

Who has been cast in A Haunting in Venice?

As with both of Branagh’s previous Poirot films, A Haunting in Venice boasts an impressive cast. Kenneth Branagh will once again direct and star as the famous detective, Hercule Poirot. He’s joined this time by Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Jude Hill, and Riccardo Scamarcio.

If you love a spooky murder mystery, then A Haunting in Venice certainly seems to be the movie for you.

(featured image: 20th Century Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]