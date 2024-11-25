‘A doctor who makes their own patients:’ The internet is obsessed with this doctor turned UFC Fighter

Is it possible, or even ethical, for a doctor to be a UFC fighter? Shi Ming, a UFC fighter who recently made her debut, is going viral due to the irony of her job description.

Ming won her debut match against contender Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau. Despite being a rookie, Ming proved within just three rounds that she’s a brutal opponent by finishing Feng off with a kick to the head. The clip of the gruesome knockout went viral online, but so did information about Ming’s other occupation. Social media users just couldn’t believe that Ming is also a registered medical doctor.

Twitter users joked about Ming’s contrasting identity. One user called Ming “a doctor who makes their own patients.” Another user thought Ming performed “brain rearrangement” on her opponent after the nasty KO. Twitter users aren’t the only ones who made fun of Ming’s doctor-UFC career. Even commentator Michael Bisping gave her the nickname “Doctor Sleep” right after she delivered the match-winning kick to Feng.

lol a doctor who makes their own patients ? — Syd (@SydWritesAlot) November 23, 2024

It seems Ming found the perfect business model. If she could send her opponents straight to the hospital after a fight, she could just treat them. It would be a nightmare if Feng woke up to Ming treating her, though.

Ming Shi turning up for her shift to treat Feng Xiaocan #UFCMacao pic.twitter.com/Nh8xg0Sjy6 — Kamil (@Kajzer07) November 23, 2024

Interestingly, Ming disclosed that her parents don’t know about her professional fighting career. Ming claimed that her parents would worry about her if she told them. Nevertheless, if they do find out, they could be reassured that their child is capable of sending her opponent out of the octagon with a stretcher. UFC officials carried Feng out with a stretcher because she couldn’t get up after her match with Ming.

After the match, Ming expressed concern about her opponent and even shed a tear for her. “I actually worry about my opponent. I hope she’s okay.” Although Ming has a notably soft voice, UFC fans didn’t miss her savage remarks. Not only has she wished “good luck” on whoever her next opponent may be, but she also claimed, “In this octagon, I’m the boss.”

