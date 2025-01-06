‘A disgrace to this country’: Trump’s January 6th anniversary celebration is roasted by an MSNBC host

MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend brutally slammed Donald Trump after learning about the “sickening” celebration he held days before the January 6 anniversary.

The fourth anniversary of Trump supporters’ violent attack on the U.S. Capitol felt especially dismal this year, considering it coincides with the certification of Trump’s 2024 election win by Congress. The House January 6 Committee found that Trump incited the insurrection due to his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. He amplified these claims on social media and at a rally the day of the attack, where he directed his followers to “fight like hell” or else they wouldn’t “have a country anymore.” Not only did his false claims play a significant role in the attack, but the Committee also alleged that Trump had an elaborate “seven-point plan” to stay in power, which included the Capitol attack. Even though Trump defied democracy, plotted to overturn a fair election, and refused a peaceful transfer of power, he has been re-elected President.

Meanwhile, his celebration a few days before the anniversary of the violent attack further confirms that he has no remorse for his actions.

MSNBC host slams Trump’s “sickening” January 6 celebration

Recently, The New York Times reported on Trump’s pre-January 6 “celebration.” On January 4, he and a group of prominent fellow election deniers, including Rudy Giuliani and Peter Navarro, gathered at Mar-a-Lago for a viewing of The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice. John Eastman attempted to help Trump overturn the 2020 election by pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results. He tried to falsely convince Pence that he could legally reject the election results.

For his attempt to overturn a fair U.S. election, Eastman was stripped of his law license and faced indictments. However, The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice paints Eastman as a hero and victim who had “lawfare” waged on him simply for representing a conservative client. At the premiere, Trump continued insisting that Eastman was “right” and that Pence didn’t have to certify the election results. Of course, the gathering of election deniers to celebrate Eastman days before the January 6 anniversary didn’t sit well with everyone.

Mediate shared a clip of political commentator Townsend laying into Trump for the gross January 6 celebration on “The Weekend.” She denounced the screening at Mar-a-Lago, stating, “This is sickening. I am sick.” She continued, “What Donald Trump did last night is a disgrace to this country. It is a disgrace to the Constitution.” Townsend warned that Trump and his associates were showing their true colors with that celebrating, stating, “They’re letting you know where their values are, what they think, and frankly, that if the president-elect was not successful in this last election, that they would have done it again.”

Indeed, Trump’s actions only further confirm that he has no shame. In the days leading up to the anniversary of the dark attack that has been connected to the deaths of five law enforcement officers, Trump spent the day celebrating and praising a man who contributed to the insurrection. He’s had four years to reflect on how his actions incited the violence and attack on democracy on January 6. Still, he repeatedly insists on proving that he regrets nothing as he continues touting his stolen election conspiracies and trying to bestow martyrdom on the people held accountable for attempting to overturn a U.S. election.

