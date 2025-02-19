‘A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story’ episode 3 release date, confirmed

BritBox and ITV’s latest period true-crime drama, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, is based on the tragic real-life experiences of 28-year-old Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in Britain. The first two episodes are now available to watch on BritBox.

In 1955, Ellis shot and killed her lover, David Blakely, on a busy London street. Her trial lasted a mere two days, and she was executed only 22 days later. Ruth’s fate was a gross miscarriage of justice; A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story isn’t afraid to show viewers the truth of how Ruth was treated by the men in her life and Britain’s sexist and classist society.

When to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story episode 3

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story premiered with two episodes on Monday, February 17. The miniseries consists of four hour-long episodes in total. A Cruel Love episode 3 will be released on BritBox in North America on Monday, February 24. The final episode will premiere a week later on Monday, March 3. Viewers in the U.K. will be able to stream the series in full on ITVX when it is released in March.

At the end of A Cruel Love episode 2, Ruth (played gorgeously by Lucy Boynton) is convicted of murder and sentenced to hang “according to law.” It’s a gripping moment, made all the more harrowing when you realize that A Cruel Love’s writers used the official transcripts from her trial to structure the scenes in court. Soon after, the truth of Ruth’s case begins to unravel as the upper echelons of British society close ranks.

In A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story episode 3, Ruth’s few remaining allies will try as hard as they can to find a way for Ruth to earn a “reprieve” from her sentence. Of course, we know they were tragically unsuccessful, but it also becomes obvious that Ruth’s case isn’t as clear-cut as it seems. Was she pushed to kill David Blakely (Laurie Davidson) by an outside force? How badly did David mistreat Ruth during their torrid relationship?

Find out when A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis story episode 3 premieres on February 24, only on BritBox.

