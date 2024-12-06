‘A COVID tyrant’: MAGAs remain obsessed with prosecuting Trump picks who supported COVID health measures

Now Donald Trump’s cabinet picks aren’t all winners in the eyes of his MAGA base. Mainly because some had more logical approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meaning they supported masks and lockdowns and the MAGA crowd hates being healthy and considerate, apparently.

One of Trump’s picks, Chad Chronister, had to withdraw his nomination to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) because of backlash from Trump fans. They were angry that he was responsible for the arrest of a pastor who violated lockdown rules to hold a service. Weird, it’s almost like Chronister did the right thing!

The MAGA base were really not happy with Chronister’s nomination. One even called him a “tyrant” for following guidelines at a time when there was no way to protect ourselves from COVID-19! “Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor for holding church in person during the pandemic,” they said before he withdrew. “Chronister held a press conference bragging about the arrest. Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA.”

Of course though, Trump has claimed that he was the one who pulled Chronister’s nomination. On Truth Social, he took credit. “He didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters,” Trump claimed. Chronister announced his withdrawal prior to this though.

Another of Trump’s picks that is facing backlash is Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who called the vaccine a gift and celebrated healthcare workers by encouraging others to mask and respect lockdown protocols. She is Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General. “Now we need to dump the spineless Surgeon General nominee,” one MAGA fan said.

We have failed educating the MAGA

One thing I have always believed and still do is that the MAGA crowd does not understand how anything works. A global pandemic is not some thing cooked up by the Democrats to take away your rights. It is a HEALTH CRISIS. If the plague happened, we’d all just be dead at this point.

Their anger that, at the time of the pandemic, people were following what medical professionals were telling them to do is actually baffling. What do you mean you’re mad a DOCTOR told people to mask and respect the lockdown? That’s just…common sense! Chronister was doing what he should have done as an elected official and making it clear that lockdown wasn’t just a suggestion.

MAGA fans look at COVID as a joke. It isn’t! It is a very real disease that we still don’t know everything about. We at least know more about it and have ways to protect ourselves but their refusal to understand that the government was trying to protect Americans (as the government should do) just confounds me. You’re THAT mad that for a few months, we had to stay inside to not kill everyone? You are willing to make hating anyone who was smart during the pandemic your entire personality?

It is genuinely funny to watch the MAGA eat themselves over things like this but boy oh boy are the uneducated voices jumping out.

