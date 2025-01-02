Boyd Holbrook sat down with The Mary Sue to discuss his electrifying role in A Complete Unknown. Known for his versatility in films like Logan and Indiana Jones, Holbrook steps into the golden era of folk music to portray a playful, raw, and rebellious side of Johnny Cash.

Recommended Videos

Capturing the essence of the golden era

“He loved shooting the guitar at the audience,” Boyd said. “I really got a sense of what his sense of humor was all about and how playful he was…. like a little rascal Johnny Cash was.” Boyd credits deep research into Cash’s mannerisms and quirks for helping him capture that magic.

One of the most evocative aspects of A Complete Unknown is its focus on the 1960s folk music scene. The film highlights a cultural tipping point during that era. Iconic festivals like Newport serve as a compelling backdrop. Folk music was rapidly exploding into the mainstream during this transformative time.

“Everything was driving up to the tipping point.” Holbrook said, “Electricity was really coming to the focal point too of how broad of a spectrum that could get out and how much music was now going from airwaves to states to overseas.” Holbrook elaborated, “Newport ’65? That was the tipping point. That’s when Bob Dylan broke the seal and the flood of electricity just spread out and washed the audience away.”

For Boyd, those scenes of folk festivals weren’t just a fun trip down musical memory lane, they were a way to honor a transformative time in American culture. “Getting to recreate those moments was incredible,” he said. “I’m very honored to be a part of celebrating these people’s lives.”

Collaborating with James Mangold

A lot of the magic behind A Complete Unknown comes from its director, James Mangold. Boyd’s partnership with Mangold has become something of a cinematic tradition, and it’s easy to see why. Whether it’s the emotional depth of Logan or the soul of A Complete Unknown, their collaborations keep delivering standout performances.

When asked about the process of working with James Mangold on all these films, Holbrook had a lot to say. “They are all radically different, but the process to get there with Jim and how Jim makes his movies are all pretty much the same. They’re incredibly fiercely passionate, and the scale that he makes a movie at…you can try out all these different things.”

On creating characters, he said, “With Logan, we kind of kept getting it cosmetically and through costume until just that’s it, it looks right, and then we added like the blue blocker sunglasses and that was, ‘Oh, now that’s it.’”

Reflecting on the film’s broader themes, Holbrook said, “You kept trying things out until it visually, like, that’s it. And that’s just something that can only be done on-site, on-hand with these amazing people that Jim surrounds himself and insulates his films with.”

A Love Letter to Folk Music

A Complete Unknown is not just a movie for fans of Johnny Cash or Bob Dylan or folk music. It’s a celebration of creativity, rebellion, and the power of art to bring people together. Whether you’re a casual listener or someone who’s been to every Newport Folk Festival since you were old enough to walk, this film will speak to you.

Boyd Holbrook, as always, delivers a performance that’s equal parts heart and soul. In the hands of James Mangold, the story of these music legends comes alive in a way that feels both timeless and fresh. Grab your guitar, or just your popcorn, and get ready for A Complete Unknown.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy