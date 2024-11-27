‘A cease and desist has been issued’: LOL, Trump faces more legal actions after launching Trump Guitars

Trump Steaks? Bankrupt. Trump Casinos? Shuttered. Trump Airlines? Never got off the ground. Trump Guitars? I dunno, gang. Could go either way. But I think I’m sensing a pattern here.

The soon to be Grifter In Chief’s latest business venture was hit with a “cease and desist,” to no one’s surprise. Guitar manufacturer Gibson threatened the Trump sponsored guitar company, called—you guessed it—Trump Guitars, with legal action, citing the Trump made guitars’ eerily similar body shape to a Gibson make.

And when I say “eerily similar” I mean it’s the same guitar. Trump guitars are literally just a Les Paul body made of worse quality materials and covered in dumb eagles and American flags. And guess how much one of these musical eyesores cost? $10,000. That’s more than a real Les Paul. Over $7000 more. Granted, the $10,000 model has been signed by Trump himself, which one would think would only devalue it. Considering that only Kid Rock cover bands be buying these things, I guess that isn’t the case.

Trump took to Truth Social to personally endorse Trump guitars, citing his own signature as a selling point. If any of these wannabe Jason Aldeans think that Trump actually sat there and personally signed a 1,000 guitars, then I’m sure they’ll believe me when I say “Make America Great Again” is written right next to “gullible” on the f*cking ceiling.

The guitars were manufactured by 16 Creative, an entity that is likely a subsidiary of one of Trump’s businesses. In a statement to Huffington Post, Gibson wrote “we can confirm a cease and desist has been issued against 16 Creative as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.” Maybe Trump will try to Make Strats Great Again and try to rip off Fender next. According to the Trump Guitars website, the Gibson-lawsuit guitars are inlaid with the phrase “Make America Great Again” in pearl on the neck of the guitar. On the headstock is emblazoned the number 45, commemorating Trump’s title as the 45th President of the nation. The other models on the site are equally trashy, including cutaway acoustics with the words “GOD BLESS THE USA” on the fretboard and electrics with the words “Donald Trump” on the pickups.

The funniest part? These guitars aren’t even made in America. According to the website, the guitars are produced by ““multiple providers, and include parts/features that are both domestic and international.” Where the rest of the parts provided from? While Trump Guitars doesn’t (and never will) make that info clear, two countries are likely: Mexico and China. Gibson competitor Fender often outsources the guitar manufacturing process to Mexico, so it’s possible that Trump Guitars may too be coming over the very border that Trump intends to police. As for China, it wouldn’t be the first time a Trump-stamped product has been manufactured in the soon to be Trump tariff-targeted nation. According to experts, Trump’s $100,000 “Swiss” watches were likely manufactured in China and then relabeled.

