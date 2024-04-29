’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Liz and Ed Still Together? Explained

If you know anything about Liz and Ed as a 90 Day Fiancé couple, you know that they probably shouldn’t be a couple. Despite cast member Ed Brown being a creepy groomer, Liz Woods has been with him on and off for years. Are they still together today?

Ed “Big Ed” Brown is an obnoxious little man who masquerades as a photographer for a living. It stands to reason that he calls himself “Big Ed” to inflate his own ego, since that is what he uses 90DF and, indeed, his own fiancé(s) for. He first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 with Rose Vega, his ex-fiancée from the Philippines. Eventually, they broke up, Ed met Liz at her job in a Los Angeles restaurant, and he asked her out. She said yes, and their journey as a couple began.

Ed has a pattern of using and abusing women

(TLC)

Ed is a groomer and has a pattern of manipulating, gaslighting, interrupting, and using women. The series catches a lot of his nasty work on camera early on, as he does all of the above to Rose Vega in his first season. From complaining about her leg hair to treating her young son poorly, Ed has no mercy for the hardworking single mother. After verbally abusing Rose on camera repeatedly and lying about the gifts he had sent her, Ed ended their relationship. Ultimately, this was great for Rose, who is now thriving as a model and business owner as of December 2023.

There have also been allegations that Ed deliberately groomed another woman at a job and then assaulted her, though the details there are sparse because of NDAs. He has a habit of dating women who are much younger than him, who are in vulnerable positions as single mothers or working mothers. Ed also has a pattern of choosing young women who are in a position of need, and he uses his financial, professional, or fame power to manipulate them and use them for his own gain. He is a toxic and dangerous person for these women.

On again, off again

(TLC)

Ed also has a history of treating Liz poorly. Time and again, we have seen Liz sacrifice her own feelings, her career, and her daughter’s safety, all to be with Ed. We have seen him flirt with other women in front of Liz during a supposedly “professional” photography session and tell her to be quiet when she asked very normal questions about the photography process. He verbally bullies her and her daughter, Ryleigh frequently, even as recently as this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

We have seen Liz stand up for herself and assert her own needs, as well as protect Ryleigh from Ed’s toxic behavior when she recognizes it. The problem is she doesn’t always recognize it. So, somehow, this couple recently ended up in a place where they went to a therapy resort vacation together and had a recommitment ceremony. Then Liz promptly decided to move to Arkansas and marry Ed and leave her whole world in L.A. behind? Their storyline as a couple was frankly bananas.

Audiences had more whiplash than Indiana Jones watching Ed and Liz break up with each other nearly a dozen times before they had settled into marriage plans. So there they were, in Arkansas, with venues booked and family present. Ryleigh was in a new school, and Ed creeped up to their house on weekends on a seated lawnmower saying, “What’s up, babies?” while Liz acted like everything was totally normal. WTF?

The taco pasta blowout

(TLC)

In the most recent season of Happily Ever After, we are somehow still following this couple, despite Ed’s toxic behavior. For the first few episodes, it looked like they were going to get married regardless of the misgivings of the audience or even Liz’s family. And then the taco pasta happened.

Off camera, (unfortunate for all of us who wanted to see this blowout) Liz, Ed, and Ryleigh met Ed’s family for dinner. It was taco pasta night and Ed made Ryleigh’s taco pasta too spicy. The little girl said something, as little girls do, about how spicy it was. Ed’s response was to call her a big baby, and for once, I’m really proud of Liz because she did not let that go.

She put Ed in his place and told him to stop bullying her daughter. And good for Liz. Big Baby Ed didn’t take kindly to this and ghosted Liz in the middle of the night without a word. Two days later, Liz got a text message from the wedding venue with condolences for the cancellation. Still no word to Liz from Baby Ed, no real conversation after the years of manipulation and the emotional distress he caused. We did see him tell his sister that he canceled the wedding venue so he could get his money back, however. Because ultimately that’s all he cares about: himself, and his money.

So no, Liz and Ed are not together anymore. The wedding is off, and honestly, according to Liz’s instagram, she seems to be back in L.A. living her best life—the ideal outcome for her and her daughter. She and Ryleigh are back to making pasta together—this time perfectly, not too spicy, just the right amount of fun mess, and no more toxic manipulative Ed.

(featured image: TLC)

