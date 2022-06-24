8 Female Comedians to Help You Through Today (When All You Want to Do Is Scream)

I know. We don’t really need listicles right now, we need praxis, reformation, mutual aid. We need things like that. But, still. I thought I’d put this list together because, in my darker moments, I find that funny women are the trick to helping me get out of that darkness.

Comedy is a strange thing: it’s seemingly shallow and might seem like it serves no greater purpose, but the most talented comedians out there are really just the best at cathartic storytelling. Great comedians shine a beam of light at injustices and bullshit—but in a way that can make you feel better. Screaming, crying…laughing, they’re all release valves. And women, therefore, are masters of this, because who’s better at channeling their inner catharsis than a woman scorned?

There’s a lot to be angry about, and a lot to talk about, as women, as anyone with a uterus, as really anyone marginalized in any way. There’s a lot to fight for. But we also have to take care of ourselves, and I find that hearing female comedians tell stories with humor and grace helps me find the chutzpah to keep going. Here are eight comedians and their various routines that will hopefully give you a little bit of light, today.

Cecily Strong

Topical. As well as one of Cecily’s best SNL sketches, which is saying something, considering she’s one of their strongest modern players.

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown here on TV today if I hadn’t gotten an abortion before my 23rd birthday. Honka honka!”

Hannah Gadsby

I’ll always be pissed that a bunch of weak little men targeted Hannah Gadsby. She’s one of the most talented, sharp comedians out there, one whom I love profusely. And she does have funnier routines than the one above, but I’m always floored by this routine all the same.

Her anger is such a visceral thing, yet one that I understood, quite well. Seeing someone else being so frank and vulnerable with their anger nearly brought me to tears, the first time I saw this.

All the same, if what you need is a laugh, her dog park sketch also brings me to tears, but in a lighter way.

Taylor Tomlinson

If what you’re looking for is something more lighthearted, then Taylor’s your girl. She’s just so charming and frank in her delivery, like the nerd friend you go to when you want to have a good, normal time. But everything she says is apt and incredibly real, and I find that she’s a much-needed presence of relatability and groundedness in the current stand-up market.

I first watched her Netflix special when I suffered an insomniac spell, and could only really spend the next part of the day on the couch. I didn’t register a lot of the jokes (ya girl was zonked out), but I do know the special, as a whole, made me feel a lot better.

Ali Wong

I’ve met a few people who tell me they can’t watch a whole Ali Wong special, because it’s “too much,” it’s “too gross,” too much vagina humor or something. To those people, I say: boooooo. Booooo! Ali Wong is a crackup and I love her vagina humor, even when it’s disgusting.

If anything, her delivery and mannerisms are what get me the most. I mimic them in my daily life, for better and for worse. Maybe it’s just nice for me to see another belligerent Asian woman just doing her thing, but I still stand by her artistry!

Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings basically wrote the book on how to dominate the stage as a female comedian. I’ve never seen any comedian, really, who walks around with so much swagger and concurrently speaks with so much authority.

Even after seeing this routine as many times as I have, I come back to rewatch it just because it’s entertaining AF, as well as accurate. Yes, there’s a bit of internalized self-misogyny going on with some of her jokes, but this is one of those situations where you can take it with a grain of salt.

Dulce Sloan

No, I don’t just love this skit because I also hate New York. I mean, she’s 100% right with every beat, but that’s not the only reason. Dulce Sloan is just an expert in conveying exasperation, in such a way that I’d laugh sometimes if only because I, too, have gotten a lump in my throat when thinking about how cold it’s gonna be the next day.

Some of you might be familiar with Sloan from her work with Trevor Noah, but I really implore you to check her out when she’s just doing her own thing. She really shines on stage.

Elena Gabrielle

Elena just has a really unique style of storytelling, and the stories she has to tell are just…well, insane. She runs the gamut from the above, to a language barrier leading to some mouth-to-butt action, to (one of my favorites) trying to chase off a potential sugar daddy.

I’d say I feel bad for her, but why? She’s clearly delighting in the absurdity that is her life, and as long as she’s got the reins in her hands, I say, why not join her for the ride?

Tiffany Haddish

To be perfectly honest, I would die for Tiffany Haddish. She can make the most mundane situation absolutely hilarious just by being who she is. And knowing that she gets stage fright and suffers through so much anxiety while performing only makes me love her more, because she’s rocking that shit.

Tiffany’s been killing the standup circuit for years, and while some might be getting tired of seeing her in so many projects, I say, it’s about time! Tiffany deserves her moment more than most, and I’m always excited to see her in a new project, because she always brings such natural humor and levity to whatever she does.

Compilations for the People

If none of these comedians quite do it for you, then there’s plenty of compilations that run a number of different topics, and they’re great to watch one after the other. Now’s probably a good time to say that, while people are very actively discussing the best ways to combat our current predicament, it’s okay if the most you can do is survive.

It’s okay to sit and be today. It’s okay to watch videos to help you not sink into despair.

We’re all in this together. Take care of yourself, first and foremost, and I hope these routines will bring you even just a little levity to combat the darkness today.

