A Ranking of the Best (Most Benevolent) Targaryen Kings

HBO

House of the Dragon is finally here and let’s be real, keeping track of the huge ensemble cast—that also includes characters who only make appearances through dialogue—can be really confusing. It’s what made the first season of Game of Thrones a little difficult to follow. And now, we’re also dealing with about million people in the same blonde wig. “Which king are you talking about? The one with the weird hair? Oh okay, THAT COULD BE ANY OF THEM.”

So, let’s talk about the kings. The Targaryens ruled Westeros for three centuries and within that span of time, had 17 kings sit on the Iron Throne but unfortunately, no queens (unless we count Rhaenyra Targaryen and if you ask me, she should count). The Targaryen dynasty is an interesting spectrum that ranges from impressive to downright questionable and this list ranks the seven best rulers from their family to have sat on the Iron Throne. In this case, rather than rank by, most notable or horribly infamous, we’re actually looking at the Taragaryen kings who did good for the kingdoms. They weren’t all burning things to a crisp.

7. Baelor I the Blessed

Baelor may sound familiar to you because of the Sept, named after him, that often made an appearance on the show: the Great Sept of Baelor. Baelor was both a septon and a king and, unsurprisingly, was very devout. In fact, in his piety, he refused to sleep with his wife, and so, fathered no children. He also sanctioned the construction of the Maidenvault, where he hid his sisters to keep them “innocent.” Okay, I realize that prefacing Baelor with all these may make you question why I put him on this list—but I’m getting there: it’s because of his work in Dorne. Prior to his ascension to the throne, his late brother (and then King), Daeron I, had attempted to invade Dorne. When Baelor was crowned, his first act was to release the hostages his brothers’ men took and forgive his brother’s killers. This would be a trend in his ten-year reign, which, although not always popular among the nobles, proved to be good for everyone’s healing. Oh, and he also walked the causeway that leads to Dorne when he personally returned the hostages who, in turn, rode horses. Towards the end of his reign, he would make a stonemason the High Septon after fervently believing that the man was the Smith come to life, and later on, a former street urchin (he believed this kid could perform miracles) when the stonemason died. In essence, Baelor is a mixed bag.

6. Jaehaerys II

Jaehaerys II was the sixteenth Targaryen king but is best noted for being Daenerys’ late grandfather. He was initially betrothed to a Tully but was in love with his sister, who loved him as well (if we were ranking on least incestuous, this list would be rough). Their parents were against the match (The fact that their objection is the surprising detail here says a lot, but hey, these are the Targaryens we’re talking about) but in the end, the two siblings eloped and were married and since their parents themselves married out of love, they felt that they should give the same right to their children. Jaehaerys, however, did not share the same ideals when it was his turn to be a father. After hearing a prophecy from a woods witch saying that the union of his children would bring forth the Prince That Was Promised, he did the “logical” thing and forced them to marry each other. His son was the Mad King, by the way. The issue of how his son turned out to be aside, though, Jaehaerys was arguably and quite literally the last good Targaryen king. He reigned for only three short years but in that short span of time, he was able to end a Blackfyre threat (despite being considered the least martial among his siblings) and reconciled with many Great Houses that were unhappy under his father’s reign. During his brief period on the Iron Throne, the realm was peaceful. It was calm before the storm.

5. Maekar I

Being the fourth son of the king, Maekar never expected to reign. In A Feast For Crows, Maester Aemon tells Samwell Tarly that his father once told him that his ascension was probably punishment for an accidental blow he’d given his brother during a tourney that ultimately led to his death. Still, Maekar had what it took to be a good king and he was. Before his ascension, he served as a Targaryen commander during the first Blackfyre rebellion, and, although not charismatic or charming like his brothers, he was noted for his leadership skills. He was also a nice father by Westerosi standards. When his fourth son, Aegon (affectionately called “Egg” by everyone in the family), wanted to squire for a hedge knight, he reluctantly allowed him to go but gave him a small sigil of his should he ever have any need for help. During his reign, he also called forth his son, Maester Aemon, to serve on his Small Council. Aemon refused, stating that it may offend the Grand Maester and so he served his brother on Dragonstone instead. Maekar reigned during a long and peaceful summer. He died in battle and was succeeded by the son he allowed to disguise himself as a peasant in order to squire for Duncan the Tall, Aegon.

4. Aegon I the Conqueror

It’s mandatory to include Aegon I on this list—considering that he did kick off the dynasty. That, and well, he did conquer nearly all of Westeros (save for Dorne). He was the person behind the creation of the Iron Throne, which is made up of the swords of his fallen enemies (dramatic but I respect it) and during his reign, he conducted many “progresses” or tours of Westeros. This was for him to personally see whatever needs the people may have. In fact, he often traveled with at least six maesters with him to better educate him regarding each region’s customs. He did, however, make another attempt at conquering Dorne, which ended horribly for Aegon as it caused the death of his beloved sister-wife Rhaenys, who fell from the sky after her dragon was shot in the eye. Her death would signal the “Dragon’s Wroth”—as Aegon and his remaining sister-wife Visenya put bounties on the heads of Dornish lords. Several attacks were exchanged between the two parties and it was from this point that the Kingsguard was established. A peace would be brokered with Dorne a few years later when Princess Deria Martell paid the King a visit together with the skull of Rhaenys’ dragon and a letter we may never know the contents of. The remaining two decades of Aegon’s rule were relatively uneventful as the realm was at peace.

HBO

3. Daeron II the Good

Dareon, the twelfth Targaryen king, is remarked and celebrated for being the ruler behind one of the dynasty’s greatest achievements: the unification of the Seven Kingdoms with the ushering in of Dorne peacefully, rather than by conquest. When Baelor the Blessed had ascended to the throne, he arranged for Daeron to marry Princess Myriah Martell. As thanks, the couple named their first son after the septon-king. When it was his father’s turn to rule, the two often butted heads. I mean, this guy is called “The Good,” his father is literally Aegon the Unworthy. In fact, as one final act of pissing the other off, his father legitimized all of his bastard siblings as he lay dying. Still, Daeron claimed what was his and took the Iron Throne, all while treating his now-legitimized siblings honorably (that final screw-you-act from his father, though, would ignite the series of Blackfyre rebellions). During his reign, many Dornish men and women felt safe to come to his court, which enabled Daeron to negotiate with Maron Martell to finally begin talks of unifying Westeros. In the end, Maron was married to Daeron’s sister Daenerys and Dorne was finally part of Westeros.

2. Aegon V the Unlikely

Affectionately called Egg by those closest to him during his youth, Aegon was the fourth son of a fourth son, which earned him the monicker “The Unlikely” upon his ascension to the Iron Throne. Maester Aemon, Aegon’s favorite brother, described Aegon as having an innocence and sweetness to him. He was bold and compassionate and is best known for his stories as a young squire for Duncan the Tall. His father Maekar had wanted him to train as a knight to which Aegon agreed with the condition that only Duncan would teach him. The hedge knight had a condition of his own: that young Aegon accompany him on the road and learn to live humbly. According to Duncan, this would let him become better than his older brothers Daeron and Aerion (the dude who died drinking wildfire after thinking it would turn him into a dragon). And the knight was not wrong. With his head shaved to hide that signature Targaryen-silver hair, Aegon purely went by Egg and accompanied Duncan wherever he went. You’d think that his actual experience living with normal folk would have been a plus during the Great Council but several of the lords felt that he’d turned into “half a peasant.” Still, the Iron Throne passed to him after Maester Aemon (who was older) refused and insisted that Aegon should reign. It was a terrible winter when Aegon’s reign began and so, he sent massive shipments of food and grain to the north. There were also several uprisings (mostly due to the Blackfyre rebellions) but Aegon managed, with the help of Duncan who he made Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. He also granted numerous rights and reforms for the smallfolk, which gained him their love but lessened his popularity with the nobles.

HBO

1. Jaehaerys I the Old King

We all saw this one coming. A lot can be said about the Old King. I mean, he did rule for 55 years—there’s the wonderful story between he and his wife Good Queen Alysanne, his love for his dragon Vermithor, and his countless progresses all over Westeros throughout his reign. It was during his time on the Iron Throne that the barbaric first-night law was abolished, after strong urgings from Alysanne who had listened to grievances of countless women during her women’s councils. He also placed taxes on luxury goods to generate income for the throne without affecting the small folk (smart). He was also the ruler behind the construction of the Kingsroad (in addition to several other road systems and public works) and was the one who provided the Night’s Watch with the New Gift. Jaehaerys’ reign is often marked as the most prosperous period for both Westeros and the Targaryen dynasty. There is even an old saying that goes, “He [Jaehaerys] bound the land together, and made of seven kingdoms, one.”

(featured image: HBO)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]