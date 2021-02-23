5 Kathryn Hahn Performances to Watch If You Love Her in WandaVision

Many folks are turning to Kathryn Hahn’s performance in WandaVision and falling in love with the star, as they should. Kathryn Hahn is and has been one of our greatest actors for years. She’s funny, quick, always fully engaged in her role, and someone that many of us have latched onto throughout the years.

For me, I’ve been a fan since the good ol’ days of Step Brothers, but so many of us have seen her work from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Win a Date with Tad Hamilton and beyond. So let’s share the love of Hahn! Here are five of her roles that you should check out if you’re new on the Kathryn Hahn bandwagon.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The movie that brought so many fans to the world of Kathryn Hahn is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The 2003 romantic comedy starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, but Kathryn Hahn was a standout performance. Only her second IMDb credit, it’s a testament to Hahn’s star power that many of us remember her from the film. It’s like we knew that she was a gem.

Step Brothers

While I first saw Hahn in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I’ll be honest: I remembered her more for Stepbrothers. It’s the f**king Catalina Wine Mixer, man. The movie starred John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell as two grown men still living with their parents, and when they become step brothers, they go from enemies to best friends all because of their love of John Stamos.

The most iconic scene in the movie probably comes from Kathryn Hahn, as well. Married to Adam Scott’s character Derek, they’re driving to a family dinner and all singing “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and she doesn’t seem very into it. Enjoy.

This Is Where I Leave You

Feel like crying? Check out Kathryn Hahn in This Is Where I Leave You and also get like three of the internet’s boyfriends mixed in. (Adam Driver and Timothy Olyphant are there, and I’m not sure how the internet feels about Jason Bateman.) It’s not for everyone, but it is a fun dramedy that really showcases the talent that many of these typically deemed “funny” people have, and watching Kathyrn Hahn is always a delight.

Parks and Recreation

Jennifer Barkley shows up in Parks and Recreation to be the campaign manager for Paul Rudd’s Bobby Newport in season 4, and it is the greatest thing I have ever seen on national television. A character who only cares about the political grind and winning, Jen Barkley is impressed by Ben Wyatt and wants to work with him time and time again.

It’s a reunion for Hahn and Adam Scott, and honestly, watching her on my favorite show is one of my favorite things about Kathryn Hahn. Do I just love shows that she’s on? Maybe! But Jennifer Barkley is truly next-level, so please enjoy this collection of her best moments from the final season of Parks and Recreation.

this is a jennifer barkley stan account pic.twitter.com/nUI2CDi29y — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 23, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

When I realized that Kathryn Hahn was voicing Doc Ock in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I tell you my soul left my body. While I love Alfred Molina with my whole heart, I wouldn’t be mad if she somehow became Agatha or Agatha became Doc Ock or whatever, who cares, I just love this so much.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales go to try and get a new goober from her lab, and when Peter gets caught (because Miles turns invisible), she reveals her name: Doctor Olivia Octavius. But her friends call her Liv. And here’s the thing: MAKE AGATHA TURN INTO DOC OCK, YOU COWARDS.

—

I’m ready and willing to share the love of Kathryn Hahn with the world. She deserves all our attention and more.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

