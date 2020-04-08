comScore

Things We Saw Today: Happy 30th Anniversary to Twin Peaks

By Princess WeekesApr 8th, 2020, 5:46 pm

Kyle MacLachlan in Twin Peaks (1990)

One of the most popular cult hit shows of all time, Twin Peaks, is celebrating #TwinPeaks30! There was a Live Tweet of the pilot of Twin Peaks today followed by a Q&A with Mädchen Amick and Kyle MacLachlan. It was honestly delightful and as someone who never finished the show, I still enjoyed reading all of these Tweets.

Follow the hashtags for some good times.

(image: ABC/Showtime)

  • Broadway is going to remain closed until June, which means the 2019-2020 Season is probably over. R.I.P. Beetlejuice :'(. (via Deadline)
  • Alejandro Amenábar’s film The Others is apparently up for a modern remake, probably starring Margot Robbie or Florence Pugh. (via AV Club)

  • Adrianna Tomaz is being rumored to appear in the upcoming Black Adam movie. (via Comicbook)
  • Stephen King is really sorry that all of a sudden our world turned into The Stand. (via NPR)
  • Heath Ledger was a really great person who didn’t take kindly to the Oscars making jokes about the romantic relationship in Brokeback Mountain and refused to present at the 2007 Academy Awards because of it. (via People)
  • Joe Exotic’s niece said that her uncle is “100 times worse” than the show makes out. Not shocked. (via Digital Spy)

STAY INSIDE EVERYONE <3 WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.