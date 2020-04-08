Things We Saw Today: Happy 30th Anniversary to Twin Peaks

One of the most popular cult hit shows of all time, Twin Peaks, is celebrating #TwinPeaks30! There was a Live Tweet of the pilot of Twin Peaks today followed by a Q&A with Mädchen Amick and Kyle MacLachlan. It was honestly delightful and as someone who never finished the show, I still enjoyed reading all of these Tweets.

Happy #TwinPeaks30!

Bring your 🍩, 🍒🥧, and ☕️ to join in on our #TwinPeaksWatchParty today

• 11:30 am PT: Live Tweet of the pilot of #TwinPeaks w @madchenamick (Stream on @Netflix, @Hulu, or @CBSAllAccess).

• 1:20 pm PT: Instagram Live Q&A w/ Mädchen pic.twitter.com/g675vDGxyy — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2020

Follow the hashtags for some good times.

A legit mistake that David Lynch kept in! #Twinpeakswatchparty https://t.co/qfpiStYDXr — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2020

(image: ABC/Showtime)

STAY INSIDE EVERYONE <3 WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com