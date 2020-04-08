Things We Saw Today: Happy 30th Anniversary to Twin Peaks

One of the most popular cult hit shows of all time, Twin Peaks, is celebrating #TwinPeaks30! There was a Live Tweet of the pilot of Twin Peaks today followed by a Q&A with Mädchen Amick and Kyle MacLachlan. It was honestly delightful and as someone who never finished the show, I still enjoyed reading all of these Tweets.
Happy #TwinPeaks30!
Bring your 🍩, 🍒🥧, and ☕️ to join in on our #TwinPeaksWatchParty today
• 11:30 am PT: Live Tweet of the pilot of #TwinPeaks w @madchenamick (Stream on @Netflix, @Hulu, or @CBSAllAccess).
• 1:20 pm PT: Instagram Live Q&A w/ Mädchen pic.twitter.com/g675vDGxyy
— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2020
Follow the hashtags for some good times.
Good morning #peakies around the world! 🌎 Happy 30th anniversary!! 😃 I’m having my damn fine coffee and getting ready for our #twinpeakswatchparty #livetweet & #instalive with @Kyle_MacLachlan 👍🏼 **comment below if you have any questions for us** #shelly #cooper #twinpeaks30 pic.twitter.com/Dmh7CZV3Fh
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) April 8, 2020
A legit mistake that David Lynch kept in! #Twinpeakswatchparty https://t.co/qfpiStYDXr
— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2020
- Broadway is going to remain closed until June, which means the 2019-2020 Season is probably over. R.I.P. Beetlejuice :'(. (via Deadline)
- Alejandro Amenábar’s film The Others is apparently up for a modern remake, probably starring Margot Robbie or Florence Pugh. (via AV Club)
-
Full details of @SenWarren‘s plan to prevent millions from being disenfranchised in Nov:
Nationwide vote by mail
30 days early voting
No voter roll purges
End voter ID requirements
$4b aid to states
Hazard pay for poll workers
More funding for USPShttps://t.co/KqX7RA8Qyi
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 7, 2020
- Adrianna Tomaz is being rumored to appear in the upcoming Black Adam movie. (via Comicbook)
- Stephen King is really sorry that all of a sudden our world turned into The Stand. (via NPR)
- Heath Ledger was a really great person who didn’t take kindly to the Oscars making jokes about the romantic relationship in Brokeback Mountain and refused to present at the 2007 Academy Awards because of it. (via People)
- Joe Exotic’s niece said that her uncle is “100 times worse” than the show makes out. Not shocked. (via Digital Spy)
STAY INSIDE EVERYONE <3 WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.
