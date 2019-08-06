comScore
Wait, What Do 30-50 Feral Hogs Have to Do With Gun Control? Or Anything?

(Nothing. The answer is nothing.)

August 6th, 2019

Oh boy, buckle in and let’s go on a feral hog journey together. If you logged onto Twitter last night, you probably were wondering why everyone was talking about feral hogs. As with any good meme, it started from a random source, and everyone just kind of ran with it.

In this case, it was the mockery of anti-gun control arguments. Jason Isbell, who was genuinely tweeting about the need to reform gun control in this country, had his tweet taken from one of concern …

To whatever it was that Willie was trying to say.

Now, I believe that I understand most memes. I get why they take off, and I truly love to be a part of it. When it comes to the 30-50 feral hogs, I have so many questions. Mainly, how did one man’s ridiculous comment turn into the entire internet losing their minds over hogs and making jokes all night long.

Before I get into the tweets, I have some questions. What kind of feral hogs are we talking about? Are they like warthogs? Is Pumba coming after your kids? Or are these like the pigs from The Wizard of Oz that tried to kill Dorothy when she fell into the hog pit? Apparently, it is a real thing in *checks Willie’s Twitter location* Arkansas? Whatever the case, get your kids inside, Willie!

Still, I guess we do have to thank Willie and his inane gun stance, because Twitter took the idea of 30-50 feral hogs and ran with it.

What’s annoying about this entire situation though is that now Willie McNabb is using this meme to continue his advocacy for his gun rights, and … I don’t know, maybe build a fence and have your kids come into your house in the 3-5 minutes that you have between the feral hogs running and your kids being attacked by them? Just a thought.

Anyway, we are all 30-50 feral hogs, and 30-50 feral hogs are us.

(via GQ, image: Disney)

