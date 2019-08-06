Wait, What Do 30-50 Feral Hogs Have to Do With Gun Control? Or Anything?

Oh boy, buckle in and let’s go on a feral hog journey together. If you logged onto Twitter last night, you probably were wondering why everyone was talking about feral hogs. As with any good meme, it started from a random source, and everyone just kind of ran with it.

In this case, it was the mockery of anti-gun control arguments. Jason Isbell, who was genuinely tweeting about the need to reform gun control in this country, had his tweet taken from one of concern …

If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 4, 2019

To whatever it was that Willie was trying to say.

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

Now, I believe that I understand most memes. I get why they take off, and I truly love to be a part of it. When it comes to the 30-50 feral hogs, I have so many questions. Mainly, how did one man’s ridiculous comment turn into the entire internet losing their minds over hogs and making jokes all night long.

Before I get into the tweets, I have some questions. What kind of feral hogs are we talking about? Are they like warthogs? Is Pumba coming after your kids? Or are these like the pigs from The Wizard of Oz that tried to kill Dorothy when she fell into the hog pit? Apparently, it is a real thing in *checks Willie’s Twitter location* Arkansas? Whatever the case, get your kids inside, Willie!

Still, I guess we do have to thank Willie and his inane gun stance, because Twitter took the idea of 30-50 feral hogs and ran with it.

*rushes up to meme desk, struggling for breath*

I saw the best minds of my generation, destroyed by 30-50 feral hogs, starving hysterical naked — Nick Sinnott (@ndsinnott) August 6, 2019

I got 99 problems and feral hogs are 30-50 of them — WeRateHogs (@hog_rates) August 6, 2019

Telling people “I don’t have kids”

– invites too many questions

– people feel entitled to tell you about why you should

– vague Telling people “30-50 feral hogs ate my kids”

– specific

– no follow-up questions needed

– people stop talking to you — Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) August 6, 2019

Nothing but respect for MY 30-50 feral hogs pic.twitter.com/qUqARde7VN — Timo Andres (@timoandres) August 6, 2019

My milkshake brings 30-50 feral hogs to the yard. — Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) August 6, 2019

30-50 Feral Hogs & Shaw pic.twitter.com/iTmaNhxunf — Sandy Honig (@sandyhonig) August 6, 2019

I’m sorry Miss Jackson (ooh!)

I am 30-50 hogs

I never met to make your children cry

Running feral with all of the guys — Listen to the Roland High Life on Spotify thnx 🙏 (@thomdunn) August 6, 2019

Legit question for rural Americans – How do we kill the man and small kids that are playing in our running space? — 30-50 Feral Hogs (@FattMernandez) August 6, 2019

He was a boy

She was 30-50 feral hogs.

Can I make it any more obvious? — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) August 6, 2019

It’s just me, 30-50 feral hogs stacked on top of each other wearing a trench coat — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 5, 2019

me watching 30-50 feral hogs pull up in the yard pic.twitter.com/x1SDehPgRK — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 6, 2019

Legit question for medieval saints – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my room within 3-5 mins while I am doing holy things? (BnF, MS Français 50, f. 265v) pic.twitter.com/nFXgKvdCq6 — Erik Wade (@erik_kaars) August 6, 2019

When you wanna rob a bank but get ambushed by 30-50 feral hogs pic.twitter.com/ZjKutCcqzX — PAYDAY 2 (@PAYDAYGame) August 6, 2019

What’s annoying about this entire situation though is that now Willie McNabb is using this meme to continue his advocacy for his gun rights, and … I don’t know, maybe build a fence and have your kids come into your house in the 3-5 minutes that you have between the feral hogs running and your kids being attacked by them? Just a thought.

Anyway, we are all 30-50 feral hogs, and 30-50 feral hogs are us.

