28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Twenty-One

Wow. We’re really entering into the last week of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay. We’ve really been enjoying all of these features and seeing how creative the Black cosplay community is (and has always been, tbh). Since this is the last week, we’ve decided to do three cosplayers in each feature from here on out! Let’s show some love for today’s cosplayers!

Kika

Photographer: David Johansen

Kika has been cosplaying since kindergarten thanks to her mother. I’m telling you, those nerd parents inspire us every time! You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

If I can relate to a character that’s who I end up wanting to cosplay.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

All!

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Dancing at a con as April O’Neil with Shredder and the Mario Bros.



Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

The Promised Neverland, Big Mouth, playing Street Fighter or Beat Saber, Bridgerton, and WandaVision.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

I can easily throw on Chun Li or Cammy. Always makes me feel like a strong woman.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

I would have to say the Marvel Universe because there are just so many amazing characters to meet. I’m into heroes, so if not Marvel it would be the world of My Hero Academia where I can be a young and inspiring quirky teen.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I do canon for the most part, but I also LOVE mashups and sexy versions.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Cheetara, Catra, and Storm.

Photo: Dennis Scales for Cosplay Deviants.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

You’ll just have to wait and see ;-)

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I want to create an OC centaur!

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Dragoncon, SDCC, and PAX South

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Just knowing that there are more people like me.

Photographer: Ashphotopix

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It means it’s time to really feature and showcase Black cosplayers everywhere from novice to expert!

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Keeping in touch with one another and supporting each other.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Share share share!!!

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Just do it. It’s all about having fun and expressing yourself in a creative way.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Just for it to be better than 2020.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram.

Wendell Prescod (Waynesworld30)

Wendell Prescod (Waynesworld30) has been cosplaying for 5 years, inspired by his disappointment in the selections at costume stores. “I honestly hated every costume I saw in the Party City and Spirit so decided I would make my costume. Once I figured out there was a world for it where people cosplayed year round I was hooked.” You can check out his story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I go off of how much a character resonates with me. Sometimes I go off of build or even height since I’m 6’4.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I’m proud of my Tiger Cosplay from My Hero Academia. I’m also super proud of my Tuxedo Cyborg mashup from the #JusticeScouts (check the hashtag out!)

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

One of my best cosplay moments was BlerDCon and being stopped a ridiculous amount of times for our Justice Scouts cosplay. Felt good knowing people actually liked our cosplay idea.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m watching Haikyuu!!, that anime is intense. I’m also reading Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man by Emmanuel Acho.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

I’m comfortable as Bishop from X-men and All Might from My Hero Academia. I can’t help but smile when I wear that cosplay.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

I’d have to say in U.A. (My Hero Academia) I’d be curious to see what type of hero or vigilante I’d be in that universe.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I try to put my own spin especially when it comes to my locs.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

My top 3 cosplays would have to be Asta Demon form from Black Clover, Tuxedo Cyborg, and Tiger from Wild Wild Pussycats. None of them are featured though, lol, but I wanted to give my newer projects some shine.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I just finished Prince Kelby from Cannon Busters and I have 3 more huge reveals that are sort of a secret. I’m focusing more on shoots and editing since cons are a no-go.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I really want to do an Apex Legends cosplay. Either a gender-bent Lifeline or Caustic. I play this game so much now they’d have to be my first choice.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I’m headed to BlerDCon and maybe Texas. I hear Anime Houston is lit!

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I think my cosplay friends inspire me to stay active. I know some amazing cosplayers and they honestly push me to make better cosplays.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

#28DaysOfBlackCosplay is a celebration of being Black. It’s a moment that happens for a month but that should be happening all day every day. Inclusion is all I want. Even if that means making our own spaces.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I’d like to see more inclusion and more celebration of Black cosplayers.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

I think just sharing people and writing about people helps. Introducing new cosplayers to your audience especially if you are known in the community.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

I say you won’t know until you try it. Be confident. Be creative. Have fun. Try not to let idiots get under your skin.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

I’m looking forward to turning 40 honestly.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok!

Luxsteez Cosplay

Luxsteez Cosplay has been at it for 7 years, inspired by a video, which then led to the discovery of cosplayers. Seeing cosplayers inspired Luxsteez to start cosplaying, too! You can check out Luxsteez’s story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Usually, it’s from a movie, anime, or video game that I play or watch.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Queen Akasha and Wonder Woman.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Wearing my Akasha cosplay at a con and people loved it. Told me I did a great job and nailed it and I felt proud.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I play a lot of League of Legends. I’m also watching Lucifer and Sabrina on Netflix.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

The Marvel X-men universe. I just love the X-men and their stories.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I created my Akasha crown by adding the original and a new design to make it original and one of a kind. But otherwise, I stick to the source material and add LEDs.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

My top three are Queen Akasha, Wonder Woman, and Bullet Angel Kai’sa from League of Legends.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I want to make Storm, Magik, finish Sasori, K/DA, All Out Kai’sa, and a new League of Legends cosplay.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Slyvannas from World of Warcraft or another League of Legends big build.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Dragoncon.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Watching my favorite cosplayers create awesome content.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

This is a special time to showcase so many wonderful people content who may not get the chance to show off their cosplay. Most share pages like to only include the safe and attractive cosplayers or content creators and I think it is important for us to use it to build the community further.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Continue to see and discover more people, oh, and have a solid vaccine for COVID.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Continue to create groups and share groups.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Make sure you are doing it for the right reasons (fun) and YouTube is also your best friend.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

A vaccine and cons resuming safely.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter.

–

That’s all for now! See everyone tomorrow!

(Image: Kika, Wendell Prescod (Waynesworld30), and Luxsteez Cosplay)

