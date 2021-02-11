28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Eleven

Happy pre-Friday, near-weekend, aka, Thursday fellow cosplay enthusiasts! In continuing with our celebration of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay we have two more cosplayers to introduce you to. Check out their cosplay journeys, their fave looks, and what the heck they’ve been up to when they’re not playing elaborate, fun games of dress-up!

Michelle (Chelle/ChelleTheCherry)

New Year, so let me reintroduce myself! 💕 My name is Michelle/Chelle, been doing makeup for 3 years and cosplaying for about 9 months! I also make wrestling and soon, crafting content. Y’all can support me on all the places in my LinkTree below! 🥰🌸https://t.co/DC9XnLCfR9 pic.twitter.com/b2XT3CSynX — asahi’s honeybun (@givenchyglow) January 1, 2021

Michelle (Chelle/ChelleTheCherry) has been cosplaying for about 9 months, inspired by her love of anime and from seeing others put their own spin on cosplay. This is actually her first time participating in #28DaysOfBlackCosplay since she’s been cosplaying for less than a year, which means she started in 2020. Finding inspiration to cosplay in a year like that is truly amazing! Let’s check out her story below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I pick three characters a week that have piqued my interest or that I’ve found in whatever show I’m watching. From there, I’ll look through what I already have readily available in my closet and see what extra materials each one will require and if they’re realistic. As a beginner and plus size cosplayer, I realize I prefer closet cosplays much more because I can tailor those looks to my body much better without spending a fortune.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I’m most proud of my Sakura streetwear cosplay. I love her and she was the first AU cosplay I done and I loved how the outfit turned out.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m actually about to start this manga I found called Not Your Idol so I’m excited, and I’m currently watching Jujutsu Kaisen. If all else fails, I always return to my comfort show, Hunter x Hunter!

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

My comfort characters are Kirishima (My Hero Academia) and Asahi (Haikyuu!!).

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Ahhh! I have like four favorites and two of them are being featured. I’d definitely have to say Sakura (Naruto), Hawks (My Hero Academia), and Yusuke (Yu Yu Hakusho)!

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I’ve got a lot planned actually, I just hope I can pull them off!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I have a quite a few but the two that I would without a doubt make if I had the money and skills are Esdeath (Akame Ga Kill!) and LifeLine (Apex Legends).

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

I’ve never actually participated but to me, it means showcasing amazing talent from creators that often times get pushed to the wayside or not as recognized. For creators to not only celebrate our shared love of anime and other nerd interests but to show others that despite not always being considered ‘canon’ or receiving backlash, Black creators can imitate these characters and make our own beautiful renditions of them.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

For plus size, darker-skinned and non-traditional creators to still be uplifted. For smaller platforms to still receive recognition for their hard and amazing work outside of a hashtag.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

I say go for it! 2020 was a hard year for all of us and it really became my passion and escape. Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. It’s so much fun and if it brings you joy, nothing else matters.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

There’s a linktree for that!

Kei

Kei has been cosplaying for a year after finding inspiration through mimithenerd and Kieraplease. She continues to be inspired by the cosplay community and the beautiful Black cosplayers she’s met along the way.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I choose based on what shows I enjoy, what I am watching, what I remember, etc.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Mad Hatter cosplay. It was so much fun putting together the pieces for it.

‘There is a place, like no place on earth. A land full of wonder, mystery, and danger. Some say, to survive it, you need to be as mad as a hatter. Which, luckily, I am.’ pic.twitter.com/SJAwcJggpY — sunflowerkei 🏴‍☠️ Ⓥ (@sunflowerkt_) December 12, 2020

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Hmmm, the most I remember is my Mad Hatter cosplay just because of how excited it made me and how it helped me realize that I really enjoy spicing up my cosplays.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

As of right now, I am reading books written by Black people about Black people, watching my favorite show (Law and Order SVU), and currently getting hooked on Fortnite.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Any Studio Ghibli character.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

I always say Attack on Titan because it would be badass to fight against a titan, but also I would be the first to die because I am clumsy, so I think that somewhere nice like in Kiki’s Delivery Service or Howl’s Moving Castle.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I like to put my own identity on my cosplays. Since I have a fashion page, the items I use from my cosplay can be used in my normal daily outfits. Some, of course, are bought completely as-is.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

It is even hard for me to pick three. I feel like everyone is deserving and everyone is amazing.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

Hmm, I am going to try to cosplay more now that I have graduated from school. I don’t really plan, I just go with whatever I think of.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Everything, I just wouldn’t stop. There are tons of characters that have yet to be cosplayed and sometimes the materials can be pricey or making them can take up time.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I have never been to a convention, so any would be best.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Other cosplayers that are uplifting and encouraging, also, collaborating with some of my favorite people keeps me going.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It is really exciting to see the effort that people put into doing something like this. It makes me really happy to see everyone and their cosplays and their talents.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Themed cosplays… such as spooky cosplays for October, Christmas cosplays for December. An online “convention” as a way to showcase your cosplays and a way to interact and meet people. A page could be set up that anyone that tagged their photos or content will be retweeted and everyone can meet new cosplayers. There can be “themed events” and such that people post their cosplays under the thread and just make the experience more interactive.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

I think doing the #28DaysOfBlackCosplay, and giving spotlights on smaller accounts is super important. I have followed and seen accounts with less than 1k followers that are AMAZING and deserve to always be given the spotlight.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Do it, I started this for me and for fun. My first cosplay was my first attempt at Spongebob and I was super excited to do it. The excitement I felt was worth it.

Photo edit by Nari Animation.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

More cosplaying and starting a new chapter of my life.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I am on Twitter and Instagram.

–

See everyone tomorrow!

(Image: Michelle (Chelle/ChelleTheCherry) and Kei)

