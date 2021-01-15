My intake of anime in 2020 increased more than ever, and 2021 is right on track in having me legitimately write down what series airs on what day so I can keep up (it’s for work, honest). While I can easily point to getting more acquainted with my house for a good portion of 2020 as the reason why I’m watching anime nearly every day of the week now, it’s also because we had a damn good anime lineup.

And Crunchyroll’s ready to celebrate in the fifth annual Anime Awards!

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are a great way to come together and FIGHT TO THE DEATH IN THE COMMENTS about what anime series was the reigning champ of 2020 (it’s Jujutsu Kaisen, by the way). All right I’m kidding, because let’s be honest, the picks for 2020 are stellar and I’d hate to be the one who has to decide who wins.

Oh wait.

I am the one.

We all are.

Because fans will be able to cast their vote from now until January 22nd. That’s an entire week to campaign for Best Boy (it’s Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen) and Best Girl (it’s Noi from Dorohedoro) to make sure they win the top prize of our undying love and devotion until 2021 introduces us to a new roster of best picks (or gets us more acquainted with our current ones). While there is an esteemed, geektastic committee of judges, fan input is key in the deciding process and judges will be there to break any ties that occur in the categories.

So what are the categories? And who are the nominees? I’m glad I asked!

Anime of the Year APPARE-RANMAN! BEASTARS Dorohedoro Great Pretender JUJUTSU KAISEN Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Best Girl Abigail Jones – Great Pretender Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-a-Girlfriend Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Noi – Dorohedoro Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Best Boy Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants Caiman – Dorohedoro Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God Legoshi – BEASTARS Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP Best Protagonist Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Midori Asakusa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Natsume – DECA-DENCE Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP Yuji Itadori- JUJUTSU KAISEN Best Antagonist Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Season 2) Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) En – Dorohedoro Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4 Rachel – Tower of God Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN Best Animation BEASTARS Great Pretender JUJUTSU KAISEN Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Princess Connect! Re: Dive The God of High School Best Fight Scene Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2 Brawler vs. Master – Akudama Drive Deku vs. Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4 Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi – The God of High School Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek – The God of High School Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN Best Score Alisa Okehazama – The God of High School Kensuke Ushio – Japan Sinks: 2020 Kevin Penkin – Tower of God OORUTAICHI – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Satoru Kousaki – BEASTARS Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender Best Director Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Masaaki Yuasa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN Takashi Sano – Tower of God Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE Best Character Design Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU – Tower of God Mayuka Itou, Original designs by Iro Aida – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender Best Couple Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-a-Girlfriend Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa – In/Spectre Legoshi & Haru – BEASTARS Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Best VA Performance (JP) Megumi Ogata as Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me! Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojou – JUJUTSU KAISEN Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED Best VA Performance (EN) Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender Anairis Quiñones as Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam – Tower of God Jonah Scott as Legoshi – BEASTARS Zeno Robinson as Hawks – My Hero Academia Season 4 Best Opening Sequence (OP) BEASTARS – Wild Side (ALI) Great Pretender – G.P. (Yutaka Yamada) HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP – PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES) JUJUTSU KAISEN – KAIKAI KITAN (Eve) Kaguya-sama: Love is War? – DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – Easy Breezy (chelmico) Best Ending Sequence (ED) BNA: Brand New Animal – NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY) Dorohedoro – D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME) Great Pretender – The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury) In/Spectre – LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano) JUJUTSU KAISEN – LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO) The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED – Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO’S) Best Fantasy Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 DECA-DENCE Dorohedoro Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2) Tower of God Best Drama BEASTARS Fruits Basket (Season 2) Great Pretender Japan Sinks: 2020 SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME Somali and the Forest Spirit Best Comedy Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Kakushigoto Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

These are not going to be easy to choose from, are they? I don’t appreciate having to choose from those EP picks at ALL. Good thing there’s a week to be absolutely indecisive until finally making a decision in the final hour.

The Anime Awards will be live streaming on Friday, February 19, 2021, so be sure to fix your hair and dance your way over to your preferred method of Crunchyroll viewing at 5:00 PM PST!

(Image: Crunchyroll)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com