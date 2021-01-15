comScore Crunchyroll's 2020 Anime Awards Nominees | The Mary Sue

The 2020 Nominees for Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards Are Here!

We already know what the best series is but let's vote anyway because it's fun :)

By Briana LawrenceJan 15th, 2021, 2:09 pm

Image showing the picks for Anime of the Year

My intake of anime in 2020 increased more than ever, and 2021 is right on track in having me legitimately write down what series airs on what day so I can keep up (it’s for work, honest). While I can easily point to getting more acquainted with my house for a good portion of 2020 as the reason why I’m watching anime nearly every day of the week now, it’s also because we had a damn good anime lineup.

And Crunchyroll’s ready to celebrate in the fifth annual Anime Awards!

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are a great way to come together and FIGHT TO THE DEATH IN THE COMMENTS about what anime series was the reigning champ of 2020 (it’s Jujutsu Kaisen, by the way). All right I’m kidding, because let’s be honest, the picks for 2020 are stellar and I’d hate to be the one who has to decide who wins.

Oh wait.

I am the one.

We all are.

Because fans will be able to cast their vote from now until January 22nd. That’s an entire week to campaign for Best Boy (it’s Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen) and Best Girl (it’s Noi from Dorohedoro) to make sure they win the top prize of our undying love and devotion until 2021 introduces us to a new roster of best picks (or gets us more acquainted with our current ones). While there is an esteemed, geektastic committee of judges, fan input is key in the deciding process and judges will be there to break any ties that occur in the categories.

So what are the categories? And who are the nominees? I’m glad I asked!

  • Anime of the Year

APPARE-RANMAN!

BEASTARS

Dorohedoro

Great Pretender

JUJUTSU KAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

  • Best Girl

Abigail Jones – Great Pretender

Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara – Rent-a-Girlfriend

Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Noi – Dorohedoro

Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

  • Best Boy

Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Caiman – Dorohedoro

Khun Aguero Agnes – Tower of God

Legoshi – BEASTARS

Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

  • Best Protagonist

Anos Voldigoad – The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Catarina Claes – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Midori Asakusa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Natsume – DECA-DENCE

Shoyo Hinata – HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Yuji Itadori- JUJUTSU KAISEN

  • Best Antagonist

Akito Soma – Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

En – Dorohedoro

Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4

Rachel – Tower of God

Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN 

  • Best Animation

BEASTARS

Great Pretender

JUJUTSU KAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Princess Connect! Re: Dive

The God of High School

  • Best Fight Scene

Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta – Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2

Brawler vs. Master – Akudama Drive

Deku vs. Overhaul – My Hero Academia Season 4

Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi – The God of High School

Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek – The God of High School

Satoru Gojo vs. Ryomen Sukuna – JUJUTSU KAISEN

  • Best Score

Alisa Okehazama – The God of High School

Kensuke Ushio – Japan Sinks: 2020

Kevin Penkin – Tower of God

OORUTAICHI – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Satoru Kousaki – BEASTARS

Yutaka Yamada – Great Pretender

  • Best Director

Hiro Kaburagi – Great Pretender

Mamoru Hatakeyama – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Masaaki Yuasa – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Takashi Sano – Tower of God

Yuzuru Tachikawa – DECA-DENCE

  • Best Character Design

Genice Chan and Yuusuke Yoshigaki – BNA: Brand New Animal

Masashi Kudoh and Miho Tanino, Original story by SIU – Tower of God

Mayuka Itou, Original designs by Iro Aida – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Naoyuki Asano, Original designs by Sumito Oowara – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Rumiko Takahashi and Yoshihito Hishinuma – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

Yoshiyuki Sadamoto and Hirotaka Katou – Great Pretender

  • Best Couple

Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell – My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita – Rent-a-Girlfriend

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa – In/Spectre

Legoshi & Haru – BEASTARS

Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki – TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

  • Best VA Performance (JP)

Megumi Ogata as Hanako – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Mutsumi Tamura as Sayaka Kanamori – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Riho Sugiyama as Minare Koda – Wave, Listen to Me!

Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojou – JUJUTSU KAISEN

Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Yusuke Onuki as Daisuke Kambe – The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED

  • Best VA Performance (EN)

Aaron Phillips as Laurent Thierry – Great Pretender

Anairis Quiñones as Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Crispin Freeman as Ziusudra – Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam – Tower of God

Jonah Scott as Legoshi – BEASTARS

Zeno Robinson as Hawks – My Hero Academia Season 4

  • Best Opening Sequence (OP)

BEASTARS – Wild Side (ALI)

Great Pretender – G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)

HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP – PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)

JUJUTSU KAISEN – KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War? – DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! – Easy Breezy (chelmico)

  • Best Ending Sequence (ED)

BNA: Brand New Animal – NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)

Dorohedoro – D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)

Great Pretender – The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)

In/Spectre – LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)

JUJUTSU KAISEN – LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED  – Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO’S)

  • Best Fantasy

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2

DECA-DENCE

Dorohedoro

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (Season 2)

Tower of God 

  • Best Drama

BEASTARS

Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Great Pretender

Japan Sinks: 2020

SING “YESTERDAY” FOR ME

Somali and the Forest Spirit

  • Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War?

Kakushigoto

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Logo for the Anime Awards

These are not going to be easy to choose from, are they? I don’t appreciate having to choose from those EP picks at ALL. Good thing there’s a week to be absolutely indecisive until finally making a decision in the final hour.

The Anime Awards will be live streaming on Friday, February 19, 2021, so be sure to fix your hair and dance your way over to your preferred method of Crunchyroll viewing at 5:00 PM PST!

(Image: Crunchyroll)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Briana Lawrence - Fandom Editor

Briana (she/her - bisexual) is trying her best to cosplay as a responsible adult. Her writing tends to focus on the importance of representation, whether it’s through her multiple book series or the pieces she writes. After de-transforming from her magical girl state, she indulges in an ever-growing pile of manga, marathons too much anime, and dedicates an embarrassing amount of time to her Animal Crossing pumpkin patch (it's Halloween forever, deal with it Nook)