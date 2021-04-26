This Lesbian Visibility Day, we celebrate all lesbians! From butch lesbians to trans lesbians and non-binary lesbians, you are all valid and loved. We see you, are proud of you, and are taken in by the amazing work you put into the art you produce. Each piece you’ve shared with the world tells a rich story grounded in acceptance, exploration, and what it means to be part of the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate this day, we’ve put together a list of 17 artists you should check out this Lesbian Visibility Day. Each artist has their own unique style, with the focus being wlw or sapphic relationships. There’s a sprinkling of love, fun, and the belief that we are all worth loving in each artist selected. So, celebrate these artists, send them some love, and let us know if there’s anyone we missed!

happy #lesbianvisibilityday💖 I am your local lesbian making soft lesbian art, I hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/rgANktcKVC — Melissa Capriglione @ Basil & Oregano (@mcapriglioneart) April 26, 2021

LETS GOOO #LesbianVisibilityDay !!!! im byrd a mixed poc enby lesbian artist !!!! 😊 I love creating asian characters and making fanart 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/7mGcvIHurQ — BYRD ✿ @ genshin rot (@pupafobe) April 26, 2021

happy #lesbianvisibilityday darlings!! ..ok now where’s my gf pic.twitter.com/3VdVoLAeZ7 — sappho 🌟 commissions open (@stellesappho) April 26, 2021

Happy #lesbianvisibilityday !! I’m Liz and I’m currently developing a queer urban fantasy webcomic called ‘Bread Pudding’! pic.twitter.com/fFSGpKowum — 🌟 Liz Dantzler 🌟 (@eekdoesart) April 26, 2021

hi every single character I draw is a lesbian👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩#LesbianVisibilityDay pic.twitter.com/U70D8clkeN — Safiya Z ⵣ (@safifesse) April 26, 2021

#LesbianVisibilityDay hiiii im a non-binary lesbian and i love myself and The Owl House so much!! pic.twitter.com/1o8ZD9Uv5q — Treii | Commissions CLOSED! (1/5) (@treiibot) April 26, 2021

#lesbianvisibilityday hii im davey / wil and im a genderflux transmasc ace lesbian + im autistic adhd anddd i like to draw, animate, write, make theories and make edits :] heres some art examples ( more stuff in thread ! ) pls like & rt :D pic.twitter.com/EfeDq46Gad — davey / wil ! (@dsmpwilbur) April 26, 2021

#LesbianVisibilityDay I am a genderfluid transmasc indigenous lesbian and I draw sometimes (mostly self-indulgent stuff of my faves)

Happy lesbian visibility day!! pic.twitter.com/YmPpafNKAV — Khennya (@khennyaya) April 26, 2021

HELLO #lesbianartists #lesbianvisibilityday!!! i love drawing sapphic relationships and making fanart!! it would be kind of awesome if i hit 1k soon 😏 pic.twitter.com/a3TcsUIfzk — elk (@morgyoku) April 26, 2021

Hi omg its #LesbianVisibilityDay im a genderfluid aro lesbian n i do art hello !!!!! pic.twitter.com/9yjxnaufR6 — Lee Ψ🦊 shinjiro enjoyer (@meatiors) April 26, 2021

#LesbianVisibilityDay hi im mars im a black nonbinary lesbian and i draw and uhhhhhhhh *static noises* uhhmmm pic.twitter.com/An76dZjHc2 — 🪐mars| logged out (@marsmeIlow) April 26, 2021

twirls hair hiiii im Leah and I’m a non-binary lesbian artist ^_^ it would b cool if u supported a lesbian by following me 🧡🤍💕💜#LesbianVisibilityDay #LesbianArtists pic.twitter.com/HbbKgVnBdt — hey shitass (@BraincellBank_) April 26, 2021

#lesbianvisibilityday hello im sol a nb lesbian and i make art pic.twitter.com/8Cwf1zgYYa — solaire. 🍊 ⚢︎ (@SOLAIRENBY) April 26, 2021

happy #LesbianVisibilityDay !! im a nonbinary lesbian who loves making fanart :D pic.twitter.com/taNemRVAna — fe ⚢ (@enbyfefe) April 26, 2021

