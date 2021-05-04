comScore 15 Incredible Star Wars Fan Art Pieces for Star Wars Day

15 Pieces of Incredible Star Wars Fan Art To Celebrate Star Wars Day

The Star Wars fandom is full of talent!

By Lyra HaleMay 4th, 2021, 4:43 pm

Star Wars art by Karen Hallion of Luke kissing Leia's forehead.

Star Wars has a fandom that reaches far and wide. And many of its fans show their appreciation for the franchise by creating works of art that blow you away with their skill, creativity, and amount of feels they give you. From Luke kissing General Leia’s forehead to Grogu and Din Djarin hanging out, here are some of our favorite fan art pieces for May the 4th Be With You!

And when you’re done checking out these pieces, make sure to leave the artists some love to show how much you appreciate the time they took to create pieces of art that speak to us and make us proud to be part of the Star Wars family!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

(image: Karen Hallion)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.