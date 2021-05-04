15 Pieces of Incredible Star Wars Fan Art To Celebrate Star Wars Day

Star Wars has a fandom that reaches far and wide. And many of its fans show their appreciation for the franchise by creating works of art that blow you away with their skill, creativity, and amount of feels they give you. From Luke kissing General Leia’s forehead to Grogu and Din Djarin hanging out, here are some of our favorite fan art pieces for May the 4th Be With You!

And when you’re done checking out these pieces, make sure to leave the artists some love to show how much you appreciate the time they took to create pieces of art that speak to us and make us proud to be part of the Star Wars family!

Some of my favorite #StarWars art that I have done over the years….this might be a few tweets, it’s hard to choose! 💙#StarWarsDay #starwarsart #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/9peJy1wFFb — Karen Hallion (@Khallion) May 4, 2021

It’s #StarWarsDay ! So I’m re-posting my #TheMandalorian art – done with pencil, ink, charcoal, and a bit of gouache, on watercolor paper. #MayThe4thBeWithYou (Grogu is going to stare at Mando until he takes him trick-or-treating again.) pic.twitter.com/tVnkDhVU3g — Sheila C. (@StudioSheila) May 4, 2021

Paper cutting art

Queen Amidala: Celebration Parade Gown Happy #StarWarsDay !

This work is made of a little thin paper for writing letters.

I use various types of paper for Kirigami art!#starwars #MayThe4thBeWithYou#スターウォーズの日#SW推し事キャンペーン pic.twitter.com/sl8iDdSb3N — Yuki Shibaura (@shibaura_hm) May 4, 2021

Happy #MayThe4thBeWithYou! Here’s some of my Star Wars art from a couple years ago! pic.twitter.com/n28DSaXHNo — Ryan Barr (@RADMANRBARR) May 4, 2021

Happy #StarWarsDay everyone! In an effort to have something new this year – I knocked out #Grogu last night! Hope you enjoy it and #MayThe4thBeWithYou 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/ZglWETUrfs — Lucas Tetrault | Posters, Art, & Design (@CreativeByLucas) May 4, 2021

Some tasty detail shots of Padme here. (also I have some signed prints of this art wasting away in my flat file $35+shipping if anyone wants, first come first served)#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/CvIC2A1rqn — Heather Vaughan (she/her) illustrator (@H_vonn) May 4, 2021

i should draw more star wars art cause its my One True beloved franchise, but here’s just two pieces from the past year that i still rly like ❤️ #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/dbadkPOVwx — ☁️🌈pitou @📦moving fund commissions!! (@atomicpitou) May 4, 2021

Happy Star Wars day! I don’t have any new art to share, so here are some oldies, and some WIPs.

May the 4th be with you! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/bWavNt7QXp — Dani 🌟🐺🌟 (@inkforwords) May 4, 2021

#MayThe4thBeWithYou everyone! A few of my favorite Star Wars fan paintings I’ve done. Need to do some new ones soon. pic.twitter.com/UrEUpzB1Cy — Joanna Barnum (@JoannaBarnumArt) May 4, 2021

(image: Karen Hallion)

