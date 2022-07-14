15 Actors Who Almost Played Marvel Characters

Today, there are a number of familiar faces we associate with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). We all know and love Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johannsson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. Not only have all of these actors had long careers within the MCU, but they became the foundation of the MCU as they formed its first superhero team—The Avengers.

However, the Avengers almost looked very different. Auditions for the MCU often attract a number of A-list actors and actresses. Each role frequently came down to a number of frontrunners, any of whom could’ve ultimately nabbed the role. Our Avengers today could’ve very well consisted of Alexander Skarsgård, Wilson Bethel, Emily Blunt, and Tom Cruise.

Additionally, there are several actors who almost made MCU debuts, but had their films cancelled or parts cut. Regardless, there’s a whole slew of actors and actresses who almost landed big Marvel roles, but either narrowly missed them or turned them down. Here are 15 actors or actresses we almost saw as Marvel characters.

Channing Tatum – Gambit

Channing Tatum is easily one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in Magic Mike, Step Up, Coach Carter, and Jupiter Ascending. At one point, Tatum was lined up to portray Gambit in the MCU. The hero had previously been portrayed by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but his character hadn’t been well received. Hence, when a solo project Gambit was in development, the role was recast with Tatum signing on to portray the hero. Unfortunately, the film spent multiple years in developmental hell before being cancelled. Despite the cancellation, Tatum has maintained that he does still want to portray Gambit in the MCU someday.

Josh Holloway – Gambit

Tatum wasn’t the only actor who had his dreams of being Gambit dashed. Josh Holloway, best known for starring in Lost, was initially cast in the role for X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He screen tested with Hugh Jackman and was described as the perfect fit for the role. However, the studio then decided that they wanted someone younger to play Gambit and Holloway was subsequently replaced by Kitsch. Just like Tatum, he would’ve loved to have played the role, but studio interference kept him from entering the Marvel universe.

Nathan Fillion – Wonder Man

Nathan Fillion was all set to appear as Simon Williams (a.k.a. Wonder Man) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In fact, he was officially cast as Wonder Man and filmed a scene portraying the hero. Then, his scene was cut from the final film, leaving Wonder Man still in need of a live-action debut. Disney+ recently announced that a Wonder Man TV series is currently in development. It is unclear if Fillion will be returning to officially portray Wonder Man in the series, however, some fans are certainly calling for his return. Hopefully, Fillion’s role as Wonder Man still does become a reality in the future.

Alexander Skarsgård – Thor

Numerous actors turned up to audition for the role of Thor, but Alexander Skarsgård was one of the closest to getting the role. Skarsgård confirmed he met with Kevin Feige multiple times and was one of the last actors to get cut. In fact, he even filmed an audition in the entire Thor costume, including the hammer. In the end, though, he was narrowly beat by Chris Hemsworth. There are reports he also auditioned for the role of Captain America, but it’s unclear how close he was to that role. Meanwhile, he has certainly faired well without the MCU as he has starred in The Legend of Tarzan, The Northman, and Big Little Lies.

Liam Hemsworth – Thor

While Chris Hemsworth ultimately got the role of Thor, there was a chance of it going to a different Hemsworth—Chris’ younger brother, Liam. Chris’ initial audition reportedly didn’t go very well and the directors than tapped Liam to audition, too. In fact, Chris said that Liam almost got the part, but didn’t because he was too young. Casting opened back up and Chris auditioned with a newfound vigor and landed the role. Meanwhile, Liam has stated he hadn’t really wanted the role to begin with. Liam has found success starring in The Hunger Games trilogy and Independence Day: Resurgence, while Chris is still playing Thor in the MCU.

Asa Butterfield – Spider-Man

When the search for the MCU’s new Spider-Man began, it came down to six final actors. Of those six, Tom Holland and Asa Butterfield were reportedly the two front runners. Both actors screen tested and were ultimately flown out to Atlanta to audition with Chris Evans and Robert Downey, Jr. While all six finalists were close, it seems that it really came down to Butterfield and Holland. In the end, the role was given to Holland, though Butterfield has gone on to find success as the lead star of Netflix’s critically acclaimed Sex Education.

Charlie Rowe – Spider-Man

Charlie Rowe was another one of the six finalists in the auditions for Spider-Man. Besides Butterfield, Rowe was one of the closest to nabbing the role. He and Holland were the only two actors who were asked to screen test twice for the role. Meanwhile, the two shared several similarities as they were both the same age and natives of London. Some reports even suggest that he and Holland were the final two it came down to, rather than Butterfield and Holland. While he ultimately didn’t get the role, Rowe has gone on to star in Rocketman, Walking with Dinosaurs, and Salvation.

Emily Blunt – Black Widow

When Marvel began searching for its Black Widow, the role was initially offered to Emily Blunt. Meanwhile, it sounds like Blunt very much wanted the role. However, she had to pass it up because she was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels, even though she didn’t necessarily want to do Gulliver’s Travels. She has called it a heartbreaking decision to give up the Black Widow role, though she did still enjoy her time on Gulliver‘s Travels. Blunt has since went on to star in A Quiet Place, Jungle Cruise, and Mary Poppins Returns. She’s also a fan favorite to play Sue Storm, so perhaps an MCU debut is still in her future.

John Krasinski – Captain America

Before John Krasinski made his MCU debut as a variant of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he auditioned for the role of Captain America. It’s unclear how close he was to the role, but he did get to try on the iconic suit, which Chris Hemsworth happened to see him in. However, while he didn’t get the role of Captain America, fans are pretty taken with him as Reed Richards. Viewers are still holding out that he and Emily Blunt will be leading the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Wilson Bethel – Captain America

Before Wilson Bethel took on the role of Bullseye in Marvel’s Daredevil, he was very close to being cast as Captain America. Bethel revealed that he got to try on the Captain America suit and screen tested twice for the role. He called missing out on being Cap one of the most disappointing moments of his career. However, he certainly impressed as Bullseye in Daredevil and some fans are still holding out for his return. He has also gone on to star in Doors and All Rise.

Tom Cruise – Iron Man

While fans and rumors may have exaggerated how close Tom Cruise was to actually playing Iron Man, he was under consideration for the role at one point. It is unclear if he ever officially auditioned for the role, but he did meet with Marvel Studios about the role. Cruise was ultimately the one who turned it down, as he simply didn’t feel the role would work for him. He also later clarified that he didn’t consider himself close at all to getting the role. Still, his name has remained attached to the role of Iron Man to this day. In fact, viewers even began to anticipate him having a cameo as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2, though that never happened.

Joaquin Phoenix – Dr. Strange

While Benedict Cumberbatch is superb as Doctor Strange in the MCU, Joaquin Phoenix was initially in talks to play the role. However, Phoenix is known for rarely appearing in big blockbuster films, though he admits to having nothing against them and enjoying them occasionally. It seems, though, that Phoenix and Marvel couldn’t quite agree on negotiations. Phoenix has only vaguely stated that he didn’t feel he missed out on the role and that Marvel was likely more satisfied without him in it. He’s correct that things ultimately did work out well and he has found success starring in Joker, C’mon C’mon, and Her.

Russell Crowe – Wolverine

Russell Crowe is no stranger to the superhero genre as he portrays Zeus in Thor: Love & Thunder and portrayed Jor-El in Man of Steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, he almost had a much bigger role in the MCU than Zeus. When Marvel began casting Wolverine, Crowe was in the running for the role. Crowe ended up declining the role because of his prior role as a Maximus in Gladiator, who had a wolf he took into battle with him. Basically, Crowe thought the connection to wolves made the characters too similar and didn’t want to be typecast. Thus, he declined the role of Wolverine.

Jason Momoa – Drax

While Jason Momoa is best known as the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) Aquaman, he was almost a part of the MCU, too. Momoa was initially offered the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Momoa ended up turning the role down, allowing Dave Bautista to be cast instead. Just like with Crowe, typecasting figured into Momoa’s decision to turn it down. He felt he portrayed too many roles where he talked very little, had his shirt off, and was mainly there for his physique. Hence, he made a conscious decision to turn down roles similar to that.

Glenn Howerton – Star Lord

While it is known that big names like Zachary Levi and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, were in the running for Star Lord, James Gunn himself revealed that Glenn Howerton was his second choice for the role. Howerton, best known for starring in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has been open about his auditioning for the role. Meanwhile, he was the closest actor underneath Pratt to getting it. He admitted that it still hurts that he didn’t get the role. However, he thinks he would make a fantastic 1st choice for a different MCU role someday, so maybe we’ll see him yet.

