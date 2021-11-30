Zendaya took to the Ballon D’Or photocall in Paris rocking a Roberto Cavalli dress with a spine accent on the back of it. That accent? Very reminiscent of a co-star of Zendaya. Yes, we’re talking about Doc Ock. The dress is absolutely breathtaking on Zendaya, but the metal spine of it does have Spider-Man: No Way Home fans instantly thinking of Otto Octavius.
Maybe it is because Zendaya’s MJ is about to meet Otto or maybe the dress was influenced by the comic-book villain, but truly the world needs to see Zendaya’s dress just because why not? We have so little joy in this world, let us have this.
Oohhhh 👀 pic.twitter.com/JSoU2f7Wc1
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 30, 2021
Was this a coincidence? Probably, but the fact that Zendaya herself is embracing the jokes just makes it that much better. So now we can all rest easy thinking about a world where Zendaya is Doc Ock.
(image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony)
(featured image: Sony Pictures)
