Zendaya took to the Ballon D’Or photocall in Paris rocking a Roberto Cavalli dress with a spine accent on the back of it. That accent? Very reminiscent of a co-star of Zendaya. Yes, we’re talking about Doc Ock. The dress is absolutely breathtaking on Zendaya, but the metal spine of it does have Spider-Man: No Way Home fans instantly thinking of Otto Octavius.

Maybe it is because Zendaya’s MJ is about to meet Otto or maybe the dress was influenced by the comic-book villain, but truly the world needs to see Zendaya’s dress just because why not? We have so little joy in this world, let us have this.

Was this a coincidence? Probably, but the fact that Zendaya herself is embracing the jokes just makes it that much better. So now we can all rest easy thinking about a world where Zendaya is Doc Ock.

(image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula! (via Deadline)

Rihanna is honored as her home country’s National Hero 🧡 + Barbados has become a republic after the island cut ties with the UK with superstar Rihanna in attendance + The country’s first act was to name Rihanna its National Hero Read more: https://t.co/8N66NzHnlU pic.twitter.com/zgG7gazh3k — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2021

Stream It’s a Wonderful Life this weekend starring Jason Sudeikis, Mandy Patinkin, Mark Hamill, and more! (via The Ed Asner Family Center)

I’m so glad this was on my feed. I needed to hear Jason Sudeikis talk about his struggles with imposter syndrome because SAME. And that slow but sure feeling of belonging. What a guy.❤️ https://t.co/xdi81NC06H — Siân Kimsey (@sianabrielle) November 30, 2021

Boebert and Omar’s conversation on the phone continues. (via CNN)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]