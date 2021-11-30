Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Zendaya Is Doc Ock … Or Is Doc Ock Zendaya?

By Rachel LeishmanNov 30th, 2021, 4:14 pm
 

Zendaya as MJ in Spider-Man

Zendaya took to the Ballon D’Or photocall in Paris rocking a Roberto Cavalli dress with a spine accent on the back of it. That accent? Very reminiscent of a co-star of Zendaya. Yes, we’re talking about Doc Ock. The dress is absolutely breathtaking on Zendaya, but the metal spine of it does have Spider-Man: No Way Home fans instantly thinking of Otto Octavius.

Maybe it is because Zendaya’s MJ is about to meet Otto or maybe the dress was influenced by the comic-book villain, but truly the world needs to see Zendaya’s dress just because why not? We have so little joy in this world, let us have this.

Was this a coincidence? Probably, but the fact that Zendaya herself is embracing the jokes just makes it that much better. So now we can all rest easy thinking about a world where Zendaya is Doc Ock.

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • Nicolas Cage to play Dracula! (via Deadline)

  • Stream It’s a Wonderful Life this weekend starring Jason Sudeikis, Mandy Patinkin, Mark Hamill, and more! (via The Ed Asner Family Center)

  • Boebert and Omar’s conversation on the phone continues. (via CNN)

