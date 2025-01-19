‘You’re suckers and losers’: MAGAs with Trump inauguration tickets are no longer allowed to attend the event

Donald Trump’s decision to move his inauguration indoors leaves thousands of his most devoted (and paying) supporters out in the cold—literally and figuratively. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced Friday that the “vast majority of ticketed guests will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person.”

You’re suckers and losers, and I’m not the one saying it to you; Donald Trump is. pic.twitter.com/qpjn1nSaTj — Aes?? (@AesPolitics1) January 18, 2025

The Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will now retake the oath of office, simply cannot accommodate the crowds. Only VIPs, members of Congress, and a select few others will witness the historic moment in person. For Trump’s ardent supporters who spent money on flights and hotels to attend what they thought would be their moment of triumph, their tickets are now merely “commemorative,” according to guidance from the House Sergeant at Arms.

Even Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett felt compelled to warn Trump’s supporters about their predicament: “If you can cancel your room and/or flight, you probably should. It doesn’t seem like many people will be allowed into the Capitol to see the ceremony.” All this said, the weather hasn’t halted the anti-Trump protests.

The People’s March, moving through the streets of Washington in opposition to Trump three days before his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/3PemI6UKg3 — Alejandro Alvarez ? (@aletweetsnews) January 18, 2025

Canceling for weather is reasonable; canceling and keeping your followers’ money because you can, and they won’t punish you for it, is another level. But there is a bit of a pattern here. Just two years ago, for example, Trump’s campaign raised $250 million for an “Official Election Defense Fund” that didn’t exist, according to evidence presented by the January 6th committee. That money ended up funding Trump’s Save America PAC, Trump hotels, and various other entities—not election litigation as promised to donors. And don’t forget about the bibles, watches, and shoes.

Now, those same loyal supporters find themselves on the outside looking in, while tech billionaires, foreign dignitaries, and other VIPs will occupy the limited seats inside the warm Rotunda. The everyday MAGA faithful who cleared their schedules, booked travel, and bought tickets are directed instead to watch from Capital One Arena—if they can get into that event. @AesPolitics1 wrote, “You’re suckers and losers, and I’m not the one saying it to you; Donald Trump is.”

Trump cited the Arctic blast sweeping the country as reason for the move: “I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” he posted on Truth Social. Yet questions remain about refunds for those who invested in traveling to witness what they believed would be a triumphant moment. This change isn’t particularly new; if anything, it would be what he would have wanted as the same thing occurred before Ronald Reagan’s second term. A severe cold snap overcame the East Coast, forcing the event indoors.

The temperature Monday is forecast to be in the low 20s with wind chills in single digits—fitting weather perhaps for supporters left feeling iced out. While Trump takes the oath inside the Capitol’s marble halls, surrounded by the wealthy and well-connected, his most devoted followers will be watching screens at the arena or their hotel rooms, still holding their now-worthless “commemorative” tickets.

It’s another illustration of the growing gap between Trump’s inner circle and the base that continues to fund his activities, defend his actions, and show up when called—even if they can’t get in the door.

