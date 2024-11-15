‘You’re embarrassing yourself’ Everyone is laughing at this Republican’s deranged Trump obsession

So, Donald Trump. The 45th and 47th President of the United States can barely string a sentence together, he’s a racist, a rapist, he thinks children’s schools are giving them operations on the sly, he’s a convicted felon … the list goes on. And yet he’s got a ever-growing following of awful people who worship the ground he walks on.

Recommended Videos

Case in point: House Republican Troy Nehls. This guy is embarrassingly obsessed with Trump, and yesterday he delivered a skin-crawling speech about doing his great leader’s bidding. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted it on Bluesky and X (currently, Bluesky is looking the better of the two) yesterday, and you should be prepared to mutter “yikes” while watching it.

I haven't seen totalitarian politics articulated quite so clearly before. I don't care if a majority wants totalitarianism. The majority is wrong. https://t.co/I8MrAnMD7k — The Editorial Board (@johnastoehr) November 13, 2024

“There’s no question he’s the leader of our party. So now he’s got a mission statement. His mission, his goals and objectives, whatever that is — we need to embrace it. All of it, every single word,” Nehls told MSNBC on November 13. “If Donald Trump says, ‘Jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads. That’s it.”

Sounds awful, right? It gets worse. Nehls was wearing a Trump tie at the time, and he told CNN reporter Haley Talbot, “the good lord saved America, he just put Donald Trump in charge of that effort.” Funny, the good lord everyone else knows tends to have pretty strong feelings about people doing the things Donald Trump does.

People on Bluesky are absolutely roasting Nehls, as well as pointing out that he’s been accused of misusing campaign funds. (Nehls denies this.) Folks on X also stated their horror at the clip and what it represents.

When I first saw that quote I thought it had to be a joke, or he was making fun of Trump’s yes men. SMH ??‍♀️ — NiceKaren21 (@NKaren21) November 13, 2024

There is seemingly nothing Nehls won’t do for Trump, a man who most likely does not give a single s*** about him. (I mean, we’ve all seen how he treats another bootlicker, Elon Musk, right?) In April 2024 Nehls co-sponsored a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Donald Trump. The month prior to that, he was snapped wearing a t-shirt with Trump’s mugshot on it—and an upside-down bow-tie, which really added to the image.

None other than Jimmy Fallon also thinks this behavior is deeply weird. During his Thursday night monologue, he mocked Nehls and outright called him a bootlicker. “Troy, you’re embarrassing yourself,” he said. “He’s not gonna sleep with you, OK? Is this what we get from Texas now?” He went on to name Trump’s Cabinet picks, “a battalion of bozos.”

He’s right, of course. Not that Troy Nehls will ever see see that. He and the rest of MAGA are in a dangerous (though admittedly somewhat funny, in a bleak sort of way) mega-cult. But seriously, of all the people to pick to be your leader, Donald Trump?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy