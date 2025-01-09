Your kids are about to spend all their allowance on these new Bluey LEGO sets

Bluey is the biggest kids’ franchise in the world right now. That little blue heeler dog and her family are present in virtually every house that has children in it. There’s no end of Bluey toys to delight kids inbetween their viewings of Bluey episodes, and now there’s about to be one more. Bluey LEGO is on its way!

It’s taken a long time to match the beloved cartoon with the even more beloved structural toy, but it’s finally happening. The official Bluey X account dropped the news today, showing off a little teaser video of a LEGOfied Bluey and Bingo’s ears and eyes moving around the screen. “Ready… set… BUILD MODE! Coming June 2025, for real life,” read the message.

The official Bluey website has more information. There will be six Bluey sets coming, some in the LEGO 4+ range and some in the DUPLO range. They will be “inspired by your favorite Bluey moments” but we don’t yet know what bits of Bluey will be getting the LEGO treatment. However, bear in mind these are sets for kids, so don’t expect a 1000+ piece set of the Heeler house. (Not yet, anyway.)

The LEGO partnership is specifically with BBC Studios, who have the merchandising rights to Bluey. They dropped a press release about the new merch today. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring together the worlds of LEGO Play and Bluey with the team at BBC Studios,” said Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, Head of Preschool at LEGO. “It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike. Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the LEGO brand values and mission.”

No arguments here. So if you have kids, be ready to have your house absolutely covered in Bluey LEGO from June 2025. Be sure to watch where you step!

