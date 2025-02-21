‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ season 2 just dropped big news about fan-favorite character

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up its first season and laid down many interesting breadcrumbs we can follow in the future.

May visited a mysterious man (voiced by none other than Josh Keaton) in prison; Norman Osborn discovered something that looked one heck of a lot like the Venom symbiote; and Harry Osborn started a company called WEB to bring all the young superheroes together. The list of potential WEB members is onscreen for only a few seconds, but freeze the frame and you’ll see some exciting new names teased for season two of the show.

These include Max Dillon (Electro), Ripley Ryan (Star) and Ned Leeds (Hobgoblin—or Peter’s MCU best friend, depending on what version of the story you prefer.) But notably absent from the list was Gwen Stacy, the woman (sometimes) otherwise known as Ghost-Spider. Perhaps Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man simply doesn’t have room for her…

…wait, scratch that! It DOES have room for her and she will be coming next season! Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator Jeff Trammell announced her today and shared some concept art. Gwen appears in civilian clothes in one image (note her trademark black hairband) and in her Ghost-Spider garb in the second. Trammell captioned the image set, “The Neighborhood just got a little more Friendly. See you next season!”

Will they change Gwen’s story?

It’s worth noting that Gwen Stacy wasn’t a superhero originally. For a long while, she was a tragic tale: Peter Parker’s beloved girlfriend who was murdered by the Green Goblin. He threw her off a bridge and sadly she didn’t survive. But now, things have changed. Although the original Gwen Stacy remains dead in the comics—well, until recently, she’s being resurrected yet again for a Gwenpool event, sigh—an alternate version of her became the Ghost Spider we all know and love. This is the version of Gwen that most younger viewers will be familiar with.

There’s a lot that can be done with Gwen in a new Spider-Man show that frees her from the multiverses of the comics and the Into the Spider-Verse movies. For example, it probably isn’t lost on viewers that Peter Parker is free and single at the moment. His relationship with Nico is strictly platonic, and his crush Pearl Pangan hasn’t made a move on him. Could Gwen Stacy be a new romantic interest for Peter? After all, who better for him than another superhero? And will that romance eventually catch the eye of Norman Osborn, who we all know is going to turn evil sooner rather than later?

This Gwen needs to stay away from any heights. Unless she’s Ghost-Spider, then we know she knows how to handle herself.

