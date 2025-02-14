‘You guys called her a communist’: MAGAs fawn over RFK Jr. doing the same thing they attacked Michelle Obama for doing

Since his confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to make school lunches healthier for children. Interestingly, MAGA seems to be behind the idea, although they were vehemently opposed to it when Michelle Obama proposed it years ago.

During her husband’s presidency, Obama led the Let’s Move! campaign, which was aimed at combating childhood obesity. The movement eventually led to President Obama signing the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which dedicated funds to not only launching free school lunch programs but also setting new nutrition standards for schools to follow. In 2020, research found that Obama’s program had been relatively successful in improving the nutritional value of school lunches. However, conservatives were vehemently opposed to it. While MAGAs will no doubt try to rewrite history and claim they were all for healthy lunches, they’ll be hard-pressed to delete the evidence. After all, The Heritage Foundation, which authored Project 2025, wrote a whole essay attacking Obama for infringing on parents’/schools’ rights, while Trump later rolled back the guidelines Obama established for school lunches.

As someone who grew up in a very conservative home, I can clearly recall multiple conversations about Obama’s school lunch program and family members theatrically explaining how they would’ve died if Obama put vegetables in their school lunch when they were kids. Now, all the conservatives who were willing to fight Obama over making school lunches healthier think it’s a great idea when Kennedy proposes it.

MAGAs flip-flop on healthy school lunches

One of Kennedy’s promises following his nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services was to make school lunches healthier. Now that he’s confirmed, he’s expected to begin acting on his promise. He has expressed a desire to eliminate processed foods from school lunches and prevent SNAP beneficiaries from using aid to purchase highly processed or sugary food and drinks, such as soda. His health ideas are far more extreme than Obama’s, especially since he’s going to be trying to control the personal purchases/choices people make with their SNAP benefits.

Interestingly, MAGA now claims to be all for healthy school lunches and even controlling what food people can purchase. They all seem to be on a health kick, with Vivek Ramaswamy penning an X post gushing about creating a healthier population. He wrote, “Bring back the presidential fitness test in schools. Serve healthier food in the cafeteria & start physical education earlier in school.” All the little MAGAs even changed their motto to “Make America Healthy Again” and spread the #MAHA hashtag all over X. They’re all so gung-ho about health, which is excellent. They should be concerned about these things. The only problem is that everyone else remembers when these people lost their minds over Obama’s health initiatives.

Other X users were quick to point out their hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is nothing new with MAGAs, but naturally, people are getting fed up with their constant flip-flopping, gaslighting, and trying to rewrite history. As one user put it, these MAGAs make people feel like they’re taking “crazy pills.” Users also reminded MAGAs of how brutal their attacks were, ranging from screaming about parental rights to calling Obama a “communist.” When MAGAs predictably start insisting they were never against healthy lunches or start doing their mental gymnastics to explain why what Kennedy’s doing is somehow different from what Obama did, there will be plenty of reminders on the internet of their real feelings.

The whole flip-flop on school lunches is just one of many indicators that MAGA only ever cares about politics, not school lunches, children, or health. When they claim to support “MAHA,” it’s important to recognize it’s only because a pro-Trumper said it. Otherwise, they’d be vehemently opposed to offering children nutritional lunches.

