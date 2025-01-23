‘You forgot me… again’: Trump slammed by his most wild supporter over lack of pardons

With Trump handing out pardons left, right, and center, particularly to those involved in the January 6 Insurrection, one individual is feeling a little forgotten.



Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as Joe Exotic, is not happy with Trump after the President appears to have forgotten to pardon him. In a recent post on Instagram, Exotic shared his frustration at having not yet been pardoned, despite President Trump never having promised to do so. In 2020, Trump simply stated he would “take a look” at his case. Exotic has been attempting to gain a pardon from both Trump and Biden, but, so far, his pleas have gone unanswered.

In his post, Exotic writes, “If I was a crack dealer, maybe if I broke in the capital or even have been related to the Bidens. I might have gotten some relief on being in prison innocent.” Here he refers to Biden having pardoned members of his own family, most notably his son, Hunter Biden, and Trump’s sweeping pardon of nearly 1,600 Capitol rioters. He went on to add, “Hell the guy who killed 2 FBI Agents even hot a pardon today,” seeming to reference Biden’s commuting of Native American Leonard Peltier’s sentence.

How long has Exotic been waiting?

Exotic became a near household name at the end of 2020 thanks to the Netflix true crime documentary Tiger King. The documentary covered the interconnected big-cat community and the private zoos that have popped up across the states, focusing on two individuals in particular, Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin. It follows their bitter feud culminating in how Exotic tried to hire hitmen to kill Baskin.

In 2019, Exotic was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to murder Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and selling tigers across state lines. He was sentenced to 22 years which has since been reduced to 21.

Thanks to Tiger King, Exotic’s case caught the attention of the world, with many feeling sympathetic toward the zoo owner, one such sympathetic individual was Donald Trump Jr. who wanted his father to pardon Exotic “just for the meme.” Because that’s an efficient and fair way to run the nation’s judical system. In 2020, Exotic and his team were so sure of his pardon that they had a limousine waiting for him. Obviously, that pardon never emerged.

Despite having proven that he tried to hire hitmen and the fact that he abused and killed tigers in his zoo, many are still rooting to see him pardoned. Fans responded in the comments to his post, saying, “We need Joe Exotic out” and ” Our hearts are with you Joe.” It would appear that, if you can entertain people enough and create a character for the world to see, they will root for you no matter how many crimes you have committed. Perhaps they’ll even make you President.

