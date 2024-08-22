Yes, Nick Jonas knows that viral ‘Camp Rock’ scene makes no sense

If you were a 2000s kid, then you’ve definitely watched Camp Rock and its sequel. Now, years after the films were released, Nick Jonas has commented on one of the most viral scenes from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

The first Camp Rock movie came out in 2008. The franchise starred Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres and Joe Jonas as Shane Gray. Of course, the other two Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Nick, were also part of the cast, playing Jason and Nate, respectively.

While Camp Rock introduced us to the world of the summer music camp Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2 featured a rival: Camp Star. One of the scenes featured an iconic invitation to a showdown, and while it was definitely more intense when we were younger, the scene has resonated throughout the years. Now, 14 years after Camp Rock 2 aired, Nick Jonas is airing his thoughts on the viral scene.

What does Nick Jonas think of THAT viral Camp Rock 2 scene?

During an interview with People, Jonas addressed the viral scene in Camp Rock 2 where Mitchie leads a group of Camp Rock campers to Camp Star’s stage while clapping, stomping, marching, and dancing. The Jonas Brothers are seen at the end of the line, with Nick’s character even hitting his drumsticks together.

He added that while filming, they never really dwelled on the oddities in the film because the primary audience was adolescents who don’t focus on the details. However, he realized that the audience had grown up! Jonas compared going back to old Camp Rock scenes to rewatching home videos from high school and college—except, of course, on a more public stage.

The Good Half star Alexandra Shipp comments on Nick Jonas’ Camp Rock 2 scene

Jonas’ co-star for the film The Good Half, Alexandra Shipp, also commented on the scene. Dubbing it “incredible,” she recalled watching the movie and wanting to go to a music camp. When questioned by Jonas if she didn’t care that none of it made sense, Shipp stated that while none of it made sense, she thought it was cool. She even poked fun at Nick walking around with drumsticks during the film!

Nick Jonas has definitely grown since his time on Disney Channel. His latest acting project is The Good Half, which he starred alongside Alexandra Shipp. The film was released in the United States on July 23, 2024.

