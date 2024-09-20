‘Yes he is’: Blackface appreciator/film critic Jeremy Jahns torched for glowing ‘Am I Racist?’ review

YouTube film critic Jeremy Jahns is back at it again with, you guessed it, even more racism. Jahns recently reviewed Matt Walsh’s highly controversial film Am I Racist? quite positively, launching an onslaught of criticism on one of the internet’s dumbest men.

Recommended Videos

Where do we begin? Alright, so, Walsh of The Daily Wire fame is one of the most pathetic neo-Nazis around. He’s built his entire career making Hitlerian hit pieces on society’s most vulnerable groups, such as the movies What Is a Woman?, which is a far-right documentary spreading transphobic lies about trans people, and Am I Racist?, a documentary in which Walsh attempts to dismiss the concept of white privilege entirely. Don’t watch any of them, complete waste of time.

At some point in his life, 43-year-old YouTuber Jahns decided that the world just didn’t have enough white men saying the most absurd stuff you’ve ever heard. Jahns runs a fairly successful YouTube channel where he reviews movies & TV, though he’s best known for his heartfelt contributions and allyship to the Black community a blackface video he will rightfully never live down.

On September 15th, 2024, Jahns committed what will be described here as “That Honky S***” by uploading his review of Am I Racist? Within the video, Jahns praises Walsh for allegedly starting “difficult” discussions and ultimately gives the film a big thumbs up. Almost immediately, social media torched him.

He gave this a higher rating than the Beetlejuice sequel, and Guardians of The Galaxy 3 — Kenny Colliver (@KennySColliver) September 15, 2024

Lemme save y'all some time.



Yes he is… pic.twitter.com/Lh3kGSy8ON — Mikey Malone ? (he/him) #NeverNeverLand (@theobtainedmage) September 15, 2024

Jeremy Jahns' day right now: pic.twitter.com/iLMK8jATvC — Michael Scally ?️‍? ? (SAME USERNAME ELSEWHERE) (@FizzVsTheWorld) September 15, 2024

If you woke up this morning as a person not named Jeremy Jahns, count yourself incredibly #blessed. What this controversy also unintentionally did was made a lot of people discover Jahns’ blackface joke from his years-old review of Blade, a video long deleted for obvious reasons. What makes this whole thing even more baffling is that Jahns, at the very beginning of the video, says that he probably shouldn’t be reviewing the film, but does it anyway to make a statement. Dude, what?

I am fully welcoming of any “cancellation” that gets thrown at Jahns. The faster he’s off YouTube, the better off we’ll all be.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy