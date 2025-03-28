‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1923’ love to torment characters. Especially Alex

Shows like Yellowstone and now 1923 constantly ask us to suspend our disbelief. Do I think John Dutton could get away with that many murders in his name? No. But we pretend.

With that in mind, I am begging 1923 to allow Alex (Julia Schlapefer) to have one break. Just one. A single episode where she can just relax. Please? For my sanity and for Alex’s.

Since the start of the season, Alex has been struggling. Season 1 left Alex and her husband, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) separated from each other. With the promise of findjng each other in Montana, season 2 began with them both on their own journeys. Spencer worked his way to America, Alex escaped her family after finding out she was pregnant.

While the Dutton family was literally fighting off the cold, cougars, and wolves, Alex was fighting the darker parts of man. She survived a rough boat ride to go to Ellis Island and get assaulted by the doctors there. Then she finally got to Grand Central Station and she was mugged. That meant she had no money for food on the train so she got a job on the trains towards Montana.

While serving a man, he sexually assaults her and two British patrons (who previously mocked American women for liking their men “rough” because of Alex’s black eye) came to her aid and stopped Alex from going to jail. If you thought that surely that’s all, think again! Trains aren’t going where she needs now. Luckily the British people who warmed to her when they realized she too was British have her back.

Now that you’re caught up in Alex’s season so far, do you agree with me? Doesn’t she deserve a break????

I just want Alex to make it to Spencer

We knew that the two getting separated at the end of season 1 wasn’t going to end well for the couple. But those who fight literal lions together stay together, right? Jokes aside, the two are our “epic” love story of the show. And seeing how much Alex has gone through to get back to Spencer is often hard to watch.

Not that Spencer hasn’t suffered, he has. He almost was killed on a train car, watched a man he met die, had to work with the police who didn’t listen to him, and then had a US Marshal on him. He’s been through it too.

Which I know will make their reunion sweeter when the two are finally back with each other in Montana. But until that happens, I have one request: Let Alex have a break. I know she probably has a lot more coming her way but just a little break so she can regroup?

My fear is that this British couple who were mean about American women are going to try to send Alex back to her parents and I don’t think I can watch her immigrate all over again. Let her just find Spencer. Please? My romantic heart needs it.

