10 worst Kdramas on Netflix, ranked

Netflix has become the most popular platform for Korean dramas, but not every title is worth watching. Some shows fail to live up to fans standards, which is disappointing when there are so many good series to binge. Here are ten of some of the worst Kdramas on Netflix.

10. ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’

(tvN)

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020) was well-loved worldwide; in fact, a second season aired in 2023, and an animated version is set to be released in 2024. However, not everyone loved it.

One of the biggest reasons fans disliked Tale of Nine Tailed is because, although it is meant to take inspiration from the tale of the Gumiho, being a nine-tailed fox appears to not be an important factor. Many believe that the story could have featured any supernatural creature, and it would have still made sense.

9. ‘Love Alarm’

(Netflix)

Love Alarm was the first Kdrama series to be picked up by Netflix, and it performed well at the time. However, the flat characters and weird storyline rubbed many viewers the wrong way. It’s basically Wattpad fanfiction brought to life.

The first season of Love Alarm, which showcased the love between Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) and Hwang Sun Oh (Song Kang) was alright, if not a little flat. However, the second season was a drag to watch because of how unhappy the characters were all the time. Nothing substantial happened plot-wise, and it felt like a second season was made just to ride the hype of the first season.

8. ‘Boys Over Flowers’

(KBS2)

Don’t shoot me. I know including Boys Over Flowers in this list is controversial, as it served as the catalyst of the Korean Wave abroad. But if you watch it without the eyes of a young teen who loves the hopeless romance trope, it’s hard to watch seriously.

Boys Over Flowers is a drama that did not age well. It’s littered with outdated tropes, such as undergoing cosmetic surgery to win the heart of her crush. They showcase love in a way that is unhealthy and should not be promoted, especially to young girls.

7. ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’

(JTBC)

In South Korea, many had looked forward to Sisyphus: The Myth since it was being touted as “JTBC’s 10th Anniversary Special Drama.” Sadly, the series failed to live up to expectations.

The story is interesting, but the drama presented too many plot holes to ignore. There was little chemistry between Han Tae Sul (Cho Seung Woo) and Kang Seo Hae (Park Shin Hye). On top of that, the special effects were unrealistic and off-putting.

6. ‘True Beauty’

(tvN)

The message of True Beauty is that with or without make-up, what matters is your inner beauty. It was meant to paint a picture of confidence and self-love. But it did so in a way that the opposite was taught: we were consistently shown Lim Ju Kyung (Moon Ka Young) being bullied for her face and using make-up to hide her real face. We also saw her constantly find ways to hide her real face.

On top of that, the acting was lackluster. Cha Eun Woo, who played Lee Su Ho, had little to no change in facial expressions. Some also weren’t found of Moon Ka Young’s way of articulating her lines.

5. ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’

(KBS2)

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth is a historical drama that revolves around an elite group of young men called the Hwarang. Their goal is to cut across the current power factions and protect the throne.

Despite being a historical drama, many people only remember Hwarang as a drama filled with pretty boys. Some only watched the drama because it served as BTS V’s acting debut. Overall, it was boring, and the characters didn’t provide anything other than eye candy.

4. ‘Arthdal Chronicles’

(tvN)

Arthdal Chronicles is a Kdrama that received mostly negative reviews from critics, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite that, a second season was released, and it did moderately well.

There are many reasons why Arthdal Chronicles received major backlash. The set design, special effects, and CGI were all disorienting. Though set in the Bronze Age, it seemed the writers had a hard time maintaining a solid timeline. Even their costumes were all over the place.

3. ‘Lovestruck in the City’

(KakaoTV)

Lovestruck in the City is unique as it is portrayed as a mockumentary. However, that is where the good things end.

Despite supposedly being filmed separately, the characters all speak to each other through the camera simultaneously. Additionally, the relationship between the leads was extremely toxic, and it felt like they only got together because of the writing and not because they actually grow as people.

2. ‘Start-Up’

(tvN)

Start-Up‘s saving grace was that it introduced the Kdrama industry to Kim Seon Ho. Other than that, it’s a series worth skipping if you’re tired of the love triangle trope.

For a romance drama, it’s hard to feel the chemistry between Seo Dal Mi (Bae Suzy) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk). A large chunk of the drama revolved around the second male lead, Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho), only to give him the short end of the stick. They put him through hell, and people hated it!

1. ‘The King: Eternal Monarch‘

(SBS TV)

In all aspects, The King: Eternal Monarch is a widely successful drama. It was one of the most-anticipated series in 2020 due to its star-studded cast and went viral in several Asian countries. However, the story was boring and a drag.

One of the biggest complaints people had was that there was no build-up to the romance. After Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun) discovers Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) is a king, she just immediately falls in love with him. It’s shallow and frankly eye-roll-worthy.

