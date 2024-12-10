‘Working remotely from Mar a Lago?’: Elon Musk roasted for hypocritical remote work policy

Elon Musk is a “real work is done in the office” type of person, unless that person is him.

Recommended Videos

Chris Hladczuk, CEO of a finance company specializing in “AI portfolio management” took to X to share an email from Elon Musk to Tesla in order to prove his argument that “remote work is poison.” Journalist Mehdi Hasan was quick to lampoon the statement, asking “hasn’t Musk spent the last few weeks ‘working’ remotely from Mar a Lago?

Hasn’t Musk spent the past few weeks ‘working’ remotely from Mar a Lago? https://t.co/R35ivPvgZh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 9, 2024

As reported by NBC News, Elon Musk has been a “near-constant” guest at Mar a Lago, where he has been involved with meetings and calls. According to member’s of Trump’s inner circle, the CEO is beginning to overstay his welcome. “He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” said an anonymous source, “and he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory.” I don’t think a personality like Trump will be too happy to hear that.

In response to Hasan’s repost, the internet did what it does best: jumped on the dogpile.

He should be fired immediately from SpaceX and Tesla boards for violating remote work policy. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) December 9, 2024

Musk no doubt sees himself as one of the “‘exceptional contributors” that he mentioned, and has likely conducted his own “review” of himself in order to “approve” his remote contributions to Tesla. I suppose the spare room that Musk has likely commissioned to be his personal office doesn’t count as a “pseudo office” that he describes. If Musk were his own employee, as this user points out, he would be “fired immediately.”

I guess everyone could go to work remotely at mar a lago? — Nan (@Benditnan) December 9, 2024

Considering that Musk’s plans for over 90 percent of government workers will be “monitoring their move” when he and Vivek Ramaswamy begin their unofficially official DOGE duties, I’m sure that Musk would be thrilled with the idea of the entire U.S. government bureaucracy joining the Tesla work force at Mar-a-Lago, where he can keep an eye on them all. Trump might have to put several additions on the property (or build another) to accommodate him all, but any measure taken to protect against the “poison of remote work” will likely earn Musk’s approval.

Rules for you don’t apply to me — İnż. Ndolo (@IngNdolo) December 9, 2024

As this user points out, Musk’s policy is hypocrisy at its finest.

The White House is the ultimate work from home gig lol — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 9, 2024

As this user points out, I wonder if Musk will criticize his presidential candidate of choice for working from him. Considering Musk’s penchant for breathing Trump’s next, he might just insist to move into the White House himself. That way, he can keep an eye on Trump. After all, in Musk’s opinion, he’s the reason Trump won the election. Does that mean Trump works for Musk now? Will the president-elect be one of the many government employees that are Musk-monitored 24/7? If that’s the case, Musk’s stay will be brief.

Executives/higher ups LOVE working remotely, it's just that the rank-and-file can't be allowed that privilege — they might get ideas that the company works just fine without the omnipresent eye of the executive suite. — Dr. Doot ?➡ AGDQ 2025 (@DrDootPhD) December 9, 2024

As this user points out, many companies are able to work “just fine” when their employees are at home. In fact, working from home can help companies save money. Without a man office, companies can save on rent, cleaning services, security, and office equipment costs. Working remotely just makes sense in certain companies, including Musk’s own X, where the majority of work can be done remotely. Despite this, Musk still banned the practice, and damaged the livelihoods of employees with disabilities in the process.

Nah, his robot twin was at the office, you fail — Joshua Woods (@JoshCzU) December 9, 2024

I’m not sure if this user is kidding, or if he’s such a fan of Musk that he legitimately believes the man has Tesla-made roboclones of himself running around? What if Tesla employees get roboclones of themselves and pilot them around the office? Is that still working from home? Considering Tesla is rolling out humanoids robots already, it may soon become a thorny issue in company policy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy