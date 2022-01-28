I’ve officially become a person who plays Wordle every day. It’s gotten to the point where I tweet how many tries it takes me to guess the 5-letter word of the day.

The only real downside is that you can only play once a day, mostly because I find myself wanting the chance to play another puzzle during lunch or after work (I tend to play in the morning with coffee). I’ve also missed out on a lot of puzzles since I started playing later than everyone else.

That’s where the Wordle, um, fandom (is that the right word?) comes in.

Go back and play the Wordle puzzles you missed

Thanks to Wordle fans like doctoral student Devang Thakkar, you can now go back and play previous Wordle puzzles. Bonus? You aren’t limited to playing once a day. Affectionally called “Remembrance of Wordles Past,” Thakkar shared the creation on Twitter along with an explanation of how it was made.

Here it is, the Wordle Archive – Remembrance of Wordles Past. This is the culmination of a very busy weekend built on a lot of work by other awesome people (@powerlanguish, @katherinecodes, https://t.co/Z784lbbUqK) . A 🧵on why and how I did it (1/n)https://t.co/2gjoPnPAOR — Devang Thakkar (@devangvang) January 10, 2022

Thakkar’s archive starts you on a random puzzle (when I clicked I was on #187). Above the puzzle are five options: First, Previous, Chose, Next, and Last. This means you can start from the very beginning of the game, or even choose which Wordle you want to try.

Right now, there are over 200 5-letter words to figure out, with daily puzzles still being released.

Thakkar isn’t the only one to make an archive for Wordle. According to Lifehacker, there’s another archive out there by someone named Noah Metzger. This archive is pretty straightforward and lists every single puzzle by date, letting you click on the one you want to try out. You can choose to play a random Wordle, or you can participate in a Word Race where you compete against other players to see who can guess the word the faster.

Of course, if you run out of guesses, the other player automatically wins.

Personally, I already feel enough tension when I put in letters and try to decipher where the yellow ones should go, or when a letter turns green in a spot I didn’t expect so I frown at my phone and go, “What WORD are you?!?!” Still, playing against someone else might be fun to try, even if I feel some kind of way when I see folks tweet that a word that took me five tries to figure out was easy.

Like Thakkar’s archive, Metzger’s can be played multiple times.

So much Wordle to catch up on

While I still plan on playing Josh Wardle’s original game, I’m kinda excited about being able to play more than one puzzle in a day. What’s cool about these archives is that they’re backlogs of the puzzles that Wardle already released, so I’m still playing his game, I’m just trying out the puzzles I missed.

Basically, I now have more Wordle I can play when I finish the word of the day.

(Image: Universal Pictures/Josh Wardle)

