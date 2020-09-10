Wonder Woman 1984 Could Be Delayed Again and … Sigh

Sigh. Here come the stories that Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be delayed yet again, because Tenet didn’t exactly do well in the American market (just about $20.2 million in the U.S.). Right now, the world of movies is very uncertain, which … yeah, everything is, and instead of just waiting until things are safe for theatrical releases, studios are trying to push movies out and it … clearly isn’t working.

Tenet, which would have made well more than $20 million if this were a normal year (despite bad reviews), wasn’t as successful in the European market as they’d hoped, and without the benefit of also doing a VOD release, the movie was completely reliant on its theatrical box office haul.

And now, with Wonder Woman 1984, they’re looking at pushing it from an October release date into maybe even December—which would then push Dune, which just released a first trailer, into 2021, and … you get the problem here right? We just keep going in a circle with these movie release dates.

And look, I don’t want movies to be released on VOD. I want to see Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters, but right now, it feels like we’re either in an outrage about movie theaters being open or we’re talking about a movie release getting pushed. Those are the two moods. That’s it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: EVERYTHING SHOULD WAIT. We’re so set on trying to return to normal that we’re all being put in danger and delaying that very return by making things worse.

Look, I want nothing more than to go see Tenet and not be afraid. I’d love to be getting ready for Wonder Woman 1984 and not be worried that I could end up getting sick, or get someone else sick, because I want to go to the theater to see it. It’s rough out there right now, and the little joy we do have, in my opinion, is knowing that if we stop and do what we’re supposed to, we can go back to the movies one day and get to see our faves onscreen again.

So yes, Wonder Woman 1984 is probably going to get pushed again, and honestly, it should. I don’t want cases to be connected with people rushing to see Diana Prince. I don’t want that to be her legacy. The world needs to be smart and safe, and if that means waiting until there’s some kind of normalcy again, then fine.

The reality is that the United States is kind of ruining it for everyone because movie studios aren’t going to keep losing money, and so it means the rest of the world, who kind of has their shit together, is also going to have to wait. So … hopefully the U.S. starts to take it seriously (highly doubtful when our president is tweeting ridiculous things about letting kids go back to school when teachers are dying), but until then, we don’t deserve to go to the movies.

