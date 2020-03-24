Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed Back to August. I Would Wait a Lifetime for Chris Pine in a Fanny Pack.

My love for Diana Prince knows no bounds. She is my favorite, the love of my life, and now I’ll wait until the end of time to see Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen—or … well … two extra months, I’m just being dramatic. Due to Coronavirus precautions, director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to let fans know that the movie will now come out on August 14th, 2020.

To be fully transparent, because that’s how the world is right now, I started crying when I read this tweet and could not figure out why and can’t stop.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

This is, honestly, a good move. Worrying about it up until the month of release and then pushing it back wouldn’t be good for anyone, especially those who have been anxiously awaiting the next installment in Diana Prince’s story (i.e. me). And already claiming a spot later gives people a break from worrying about release dates and things like this in the middle of a crisis.

My thing is that I will willingly wait forever for Steve Trevor. The love of my and Diana Prince’s lives, Steve Trevor coming back in Wonder Woman 1984 with a fanny pack and wind suit has been my saving grace for most of 2020.

Am I upset? Of course, all of this is upsetting because it forces us to realize how much of our lives are based on being able to go run around and go to the movies without pause. Now that we’re all self-quarantining and social distancing, it’s clear just how much of our lives are dependent on the ability to just move around.

It’s great that movies like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 are taking the time and looking at what’s best for their fans as well as the movie, but it’s okay to be bummed out that we have to wait a little longer, too.

I will hunker down, open up ao3, and read some Steve Trevor and Diana Prince fanfiction to keep me going until August. I’ll do it for them. I’ll do it for Chris Pine and his fanny pack.

(image: Warner Bros.)

