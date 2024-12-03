‘Women should be treated like children’: Controversial Republican pundit shamelessly spouts misogynistic rhetoric

Nick Fuentes has reared his ugly head once again.

“Controversial” is putting it lightly. This kid’s a little misogynistic little rage-bait grifter who proselytizes the merits of rape culture. His most recent contribution to society? Popularizing the phrase “your body, my choice” in response to the outpouring of grief and fear from women across the country after the rollback of abortion rights and the election of a convicted rapist to the nation’s highest office.

Now it appears that Fuentes has taken to social media in order to spout more misogyny. “Your wife is your dominion” says Nick, doing his best impression of a patriarch from Deuteronomy. “You own her and she’s subject to you… women should be treated like children.” Charming. $100 says this kid’s a virgin and will die that way.

Republicans Against Trump, a conservative group whose ideology is exactly what’s written on the tin, was quick to repost a talking head video of Nick that was no doubt filmed in his mother’s basement. It’s uncertain if Republicans Against Trump were reposting the video in support off Nick, considering their political leaning, or if they were merely showing it to the internet in the way a child shows off a particularly disgusting bug found under a rock.

While there were plenty of neckbeards in the comments showing support of Fuentes, others lampooned him as a “total loser.” Others were curious as to what position Nick will be serving in Trump’s Cabinet. We joke, but considering that Trump invited Fuentes to have dinner with him at the White House, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s named Twitter Czar. If that’s the case, Elon Musk is gonna be pissed.

This isn’t the first time that Nick Fuentes has made the news. He came from humble troll beginnings as a white nationalist. He’s a Holocaust denier that simultaneously praises Hitler’s murder of 6 million Jews. He wants the U.S. government to be replaced with a “Catholic Taliban.” He claims that all he wants is a “total Aryan victory” against his “enemies.” Fuentes said that last bit in order to reingratiate himself with his incel fanbase, who were enraged after finding out that he once kissed a girl in high school. According to Fuentes, he “doesn’t want a relationship.” That’s good, Nick. No one would date you anyway.

In lighter news, Fuentes recently found out about the dark side of internet fame. After his “your body, my choice” comments drew ire across the internet, someone doxxed him. “Your house, our choice” the internet has said in return. In order to protect himself, he paid Google to blur his house, not realizing that only makes it MORE CONSPICUOUS as it’s the only blurred house on the street. Good one, Nick.

Nick’s paranoia is growing. According to a police report, 57 year old Marla Rose was about to ring the doorbell in order to confront Fuentes when he opened the door, pepper sprayed her, smashed her phone, and pushed her down his front steps. The woman shared a video of the altercation on Facebook, but neither party is pressing charges. Word of advice, Nick. Maybe consider laying low and not posting misogynistic hatred online. You’ve been on the internet long enough to know the saying “fuck around in find out.” You’ve already been found out, so maybe quit while you’re behind?

