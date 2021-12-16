Finally, our time has come for fans of both Willem Dafoe and the Green Goblin. As we know from recent trailers, the actor is reprising his role as the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the actor is talking about what brought him back to the franchise in the first place.

Talking with Mulderville, Dafoe talked about rejoining the series and not wanting to just be a “cameo” or something small. He wanted in on the action!

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe said. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ‘listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

It’s so good to have Willem Dafoe back in the world of Spider-Man!

