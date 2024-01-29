This is worse than what they’re doing to Mickey Mouse now that he’s in the public domain. Worse than how the Disney execs feel knowing that they’re no longer the top earners in cinema. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I’m afraid that Why Women Kill—a beloved crime series about a certain kind of lady killer—has been … murdered.

And the culprit? Paramount.

The title says it all. Why Women Kill was series about … why women kill. The series was focused on the lives and psyches of a group of women who each lived in a particular mansion throughout the 20th and 21st century. The series was set in 1949, 1963, 1984, and 2019, and explored the lives and betrayals faced by the occupants of the mansion … which often led to bloody results. The series hailed from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, who also served as the showrunner and executive producer. The series starred Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, Allison Tolman, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Alexandra Daddario.

Why did it get the axe?

Despite being greenlit for a third season in December of 2021, the series was canceled by Paramount. The motive? Money. It’s always money, isn’t it. While Paramount neglected to go into specifics as to why the series was canceled, it’s likely due to the fact that Why Women Kill simply wasn’t popular enough. And isn’t that the greatest crime of all?

(featured image: Paramount+)

