Will ‘The Wild Robot’s success be enough to produce a sequel?

People are going wild for The Wild Robot. Dreamworks Animation’s adorable new film about a hi-tech robot lost in the woods trying to help out forest denizens is a critical and commercial success. Audiences are already calling for a sequel. But is The Wild Robot 2 on its way?

What’s The Wild Robot about?

Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director of How To Train Your Dragon and Lilo and Stitch, has recently unveiled his newest project The Wild Robot, starring Lupin Nyong’o. Nyong’o provides the voice of the titular robot Roz, a helpful automaton that, after becoming shipwrecked on an uncharted island, does its robot best to help out all the animal critters living there, mostly by handing out stickers (at the beginning, at least). Roz goes on an emotional journey throughout the film, as the robot settles deeper into its newfound and wild identity. The film is based on a book of the same name by Peter Brown.

Will there be a sequel?

At the time of writing, there is no official word on a sequel to The Wild Robot. After all, it’s only just been released in theaters. However, when NBC Insider asked about making a second film, Sanders said he would “very much like to.” He continued: “I think the entire crew really, really involved themselves in this film in a way that I’ve never seen before, myself included,” he said. “This was a labor of love on the part of everybody at the studio, and yes, I think I’d love to go and stay here for a while.”

When asked if she would like to do a sequel, Lupita Nyong’o responded with a resounding “Oh, my goodness, yes.” She did help create the character of Roz, after all.

