Promotional image for Red Swan, romantic revenge K-drama on Disney+. A man wholds a woman against a wall.
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

‘Red Swan’ Doesn’t Need Another Season—It Has a Perfect Ending

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 08:32 am

Red Swan had a flawless ending. If a second season about Oh Wan-soo (Kim Ha-neul) and Seo Do-yoon (Rain) were to happen, the themes and narrative would be completely different. There’s nothing left to explore, other than Wan-soo and Do-yoon’s blossoming relationship.

Recommended Videos

The first season of this romantic K-drama was dramatic, to say the least. The family Wan-soo married into was composed of evil billionaires who had no concept of morality. If you thought that her husband, Yong-kook, was an exception, you were wrong. Yong-kook took in a mistress and allowed his mother to mistreat Wan-soo, who came from a working-class background.

It’s all good, though, because Wan-soo brought the family and their accomplices to justice. Park Mi-ran, her stepmother, lost her two songs and her lover. She might still have the Hwain Group, but she lost everything else she cares for. With all this said, there’s been no confirmation that Red Swan will be renewed for season 2, and in all honesty, it shouldn’t be.

Everyone was brought to justice

Mi-ran’s downfall was caused by her own lover and sons. Even without them, her greed would’ve sent her to jail anyway because she was charged with embezzling funds from the NOW Foundation. No loss hit her harder than Sang-il’s betrayal of her lawyer-slash-lover. He threatened to expose Yong-min’s paternity if Mi-ran didn’t take the fall for the hit on Wan-soo’s life. Sang-il also admitted to killing the late Chairman, Mi-ran’s husband.

Sang-il’s threat wouldn’t matter because even he and Yong-min are eventually locked behind bars. He thought he got away with it, but Do-yoon got hold of the manipulated ledgers that incriminated Sang-il. In the end, none of the villains looked smug in their prison jumpers. This ending alone proves that Red Swan season 2 is no longer necessary—though never say never.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin