‘Red Swan’ Doesn’t Need Another Season—It Has a Perfect Ending

Red Swan had a flawless ending. If a second season about Oh Wan-soo (Kim Ha-neul) and Seo Do-yoon (Rain) were to happen, the themes and narrative would be completely different. There’s nothing left to explore, other than Wan-soo and Do-yoon’s blossoming relationship.

The first season of this romantic K-drama was dramatic, to say the least. The family Wan-soo married into was composed of evil billionaires who had no concept of morality. If you thought that her husband, Yong-kook, was an exception, you were wrong. Yong-kook took in a mistress and allowed his mother to mistreat Wan-soo, who came from a working-class background.

It’s all good, though, because Wan-soo brought the family and their accomplices to justice. Park Mi-ran, her stepmother, lost her two songs and her lover. She might still have the Hwain Group, but she lost everything else she cares for. With all this said, there’s been no confirmation that Red Swan will be renewed for season 2, and in all honesty, it shouldn’t be.

Everyone was brought to justice

Mi-ran’s downfall was caused by her own lover and sons. Even without them, her greed would’ve sent her to jail anyway because she was charged with embezzling funds from the NOW Foundation. No loss hit her harder than Sang-il’s betrayal of her lawyer-slash-lover. He threatened to expose Yong-min’s paternity if Mi-ran didn’t take the fall for the hit on Wan-soo’s life. Sang-il also admitted to killing the late Chairman, Mi-ran’s husband.

Sang-il’s threat wouldn’t matter because even he and Yong-min are eventually locked behind bars. He thought he got away with it, but Do-yoon got hold of the manipulated ledgers that incriminated Sang-il. In the end, none of the villains looked smug in their prison jumpers. This ending alone proves that Red Swan season 2 is no longer necessary—though never say never.

