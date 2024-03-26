Not long ago, the musical comedy Girls5eva seemed destined for Hollywood’s scrap heap in spite of an impressive pedigree of actors and producers. Peacock canceled the series after just two seasons, but luckily Netflix swooped in and renewed it for season 3.

All three seasons are now streaming on Netflix, leaving fans wondering when (and if!) we will get more of a very good thing! Here’s everything we know so far about a potential season 4.

Who’s who in the cast and crew

Girls5eva comes from the mind of Meredith Scardino, the creator of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Tina Fey serves as executive producer and makes a memorable (and hilarious!) cameo as Dolly Parton in season 1. Other cast members include Grammy and Tony Award-winner Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Tony Award-winning Renee Elise Goldsberry (who played Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway production of Hamilton; no big deal), Busy Phillips (Cougar Town), and Paula Pell.

A word about Paula Pell, for those who might not know her name: Pell has worked largely behind the scenes for decades, writing for both Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. Many of our favorite SNL sketches were written by Pell, including Debbie Downer and the Spartan Cheerleaders. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award and six Writers Guild of America Awards, along with the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence. So yeah, she’s got humor chops! We’ve finally gotten to see her act in Girls5eva, and she quickly became a fan favorite.

What’s Girls5eva about?

Girls5eva is a fictional girl group from the 1990s. They’ve been leading quiet lives for twenty years since falling from fame, but when famous rapper Lil’ Stinker (Jeremiah Craft) samples their song, they decide to try for a comeback. One of their members (Ashley Park) has passed away (allegedly!), so that leaves Summer (Phillips), Gloria (Pell), Wickie (Goldsberry), and Dawn (Bareilles) to carry on with the reunion.

As a musical comedy, naturally there are plenty of songs to get stuck in your head as you watch, starting with the ridiculously catchy theme song, “Famous 5eva” (‘cuz 4va’s 2 short!). Jeff Richmond is the executive producer and composer behind many of these hilarious parodies, including “Dream Girlfriends” and “New York Lonely Boy.” Celebrated songwriter Bareilles also wrote a few tunes, notably “I’m Afraid (Dawn’s Song of Fears)” and the group’s big comeback song, “4 Stars.”

All of the music is catchy and fun, and the lyrics are straight-up bananas. We can’t stop singing “Rekindling,” Gloria’s song about getting back together with her ex-girlfriend Caroline, who is played by her real-life wife Janine Britton. And who couldn’t love “The Splingee,” the girls’ attempt to start a dance fad, or “B.P.E.,” a girl power anthem dedicated to that “big p***y energy?”

What comes next for our new favorite girl group?

**Spoilers below.**

Season 3 offered up just six episodes, which is much “2 short,” if you ask me. It started with the ladies heading out on a comeback tour to promote their new album. In the end, they performed at Radio City Music Hall to a largely empty room (it was Thanksgiving, after all), and Dawn went into labor. The writers left the door wide open for a fourth season, but will we ever get one?

Showrunner Meredith Scardino hopes that the answer is yes! Speaking with Decider, Scardino said, “We’re not greenlit for another season. I would like to do one. I would like to see the story continue, assuming people watch it and love it.”

She went on to say she’s actively keeping notes about ideas for the next installment of the series, and she’s hopeful that the show’s new home at Netflix means the show will go on. All of the executives at the streamer seem on board. “They’ve always loved it,” said Scardino. “I’m so happy to work with them.”

I like the sound of that! Girls5eva season 4 might not be a go yet, but if enough viewers watch, it’s got a shot. “So what are you waiting 5?” Watch all three seasons of Girls5eva on Netflix to let the suits and bots know they’ve hit comedy gold!

