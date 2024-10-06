Will there be ‘Big Mouth’ season 8?

It’s time for the children of Big Mouth to grow up and leave the nest. Seriously, these kids have been teenagers for seven years now. It’s time they got some real-life experience. Go to college! Pay rent! Get a job! We can’t all talk to our hormone monsters forever (thank God).

Will there be another season of Big Mouth?

According to Netflix, there will be another season of Big Mouth. After breaking the record for being Netflix’s longest-running scripted TV series, Big Mouth will leave the nest after an eighth and final 10-episode season in 2025 (it was originally slated to come out in 2024). The series has had an undeniably spectacular time on Netflix. Big Mouth and its hormone monster-centric companion series Human Resources have racked up over one BILLION streams during their long and glorious runs. With Big Mouth season 8 and the second and final season of Human Resources still to come, these numbers will continue to surge.

What will happen in Big Mouth season 8?

The details haven’t been made clear. We know from a The Wrap interview with series creator Nick Kroll that the eighth season will follow the kids in high school. Something tells me that this series is going to end with the end of innocence, the loss of virginity. After nearly a decade, these horny little monsters are hopefully, finally, going to get laid. Fingers crossed it’ll all culminate in an emotional time skip where we see the characters starting families and having children who will someday possess smelly, hairy, disgusting hormone monsters of their own.

Hopefully, since the human body always has hormones flowing, no one will be forced to say a final goodbye to their monster. I don’t think the hormones in my heart could handle it otherwise.

