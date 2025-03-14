Will there be ‘Beauty in Black’ season 2?

Beauty in Black is the recent TV project of famed director Tyler Perry that’s seeing popularity with his usual fanbase. We’ll tell you if there will be a Beauty in Black season 2 down below.

Beauty in Black centers around a stripper named Kimmie who wants to better her life and escape poverty, but is met with challenging situations. Her path to beauty school comes with a steep price: servitude to the all-powerful Bellarie family that runs the ‘Beauty in Black’ scholarship fund.

Fans of the show will be very pleased to know that season 2 of Beauty in Black was announced by Netflix on March 12, 2025. Currently, we don’t have an official release date, but since season 1 concluded on March 6, 2025, season 2 will probably come out either late 2025 or early 2026.

Spoilers for Beauty in Black season 1 below

Season 1 part 2 of Beauty in Black concluded with quite the doozy of a shakeup. It turns out that Kimmie became the wife of Horace Bellarie, the patriarch of the dictatorial Bellarie beauty product empire. The reason for this is simple: Horace kind of hates his family? He thinks his sons are basically useless and that the family fortune would go entirely to waste with them at the helm. He’s engaged in long-term warfare with the family, and marrying Kimmie is his trump card. He doesn’t necessarily love her, he just wants to give her the reigns to the empire to keep it away from the fam.

The Mad King Horace Bellarie

Horace despises the fact that his children have never done any real work and doesn’t want to give them a free ride. This reminds me a little bit of HBO’s hit show Succession, which is also a family drama where the patriarch (Logan Roy) of a billion dollar empire also wages war on his own kids.

And you know what? It makes for engaging storytelling. Beauty in Black is going full King Lear and future developments look interesting. Season 2 will definitely build on these revelations, but it’s hard to tell where things could go next for Kimmie. It seems like she’s achieved her primary goal of paying off debt and being a girlboss matriarch at the same time. Of course, this privilege might not last forever, and there could be some shocking twists in store for us when the season does drop. We still need to see what will happen to characters like Angel and Olivia.

