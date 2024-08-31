Hopefully, ‘Alan Wake 3’ will soon become a reality

Alan Wake 2 is the best third-person shooter since Resident Evil 4 and you should check it out. Given the massive success that was the second game, will there be an Alan Wake 3?

The story behind Alan Wake 2′s production history might just be as wild as the game. See, for the longest time, nobody actually knew if a sequel was coming at all. According to VGC, development of Alan Wake 2 was fraught with many difficulties. Despite Remedy, the developer behind the game, and others like Control and Quantum Break, enjoying some moderate success with their games, they’ve never broken the bank big time like AAA studios often do. They struggled to secure funding through multiple publishers, ultimately landing on Epic Games, which published Alan Wake 2 on October 27, 2023.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of Alan Wake 3. However, don’t give up hope, as Remedy hinted strongly at it being a possibility. As reported by Comic Book, Remedy said that the wait between Alan Wake 2 and Alan Wake 3 would be significantly shorter than that between the first and second games. I’m chalking this one up as an absolute win and it seems very likely we’ll get a third. With that being said, given that the games industry is currently on fire and booting out legitimate talent, let’s hope trouble doesn’t hit Remedy.

Alan Wake 2 takes place after the first game and stars novelist Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. The game alternates between the two, with Anderson trying to solve a series of murders that happened in the strangely Twin Peaks-inspired town of Bright Falls. Matthew Porretta, who was the voice for Wake in the first game, reprises his role in the sequel, while newcomer Melanie Liburd voices Anderson.

Alan Wake 2 is currently available on the Epic Games store for purchase and on Xbox X/S and PlayStation 5. Let’s hope Alan Wake 3 will soon be available there as well.

